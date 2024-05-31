Maya de Vitry to Release Self-Produced LP; Shares New Single 'Compass'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I’m not just making different music now. It feels like I'm breathing in a different atmosphere," says Nashville-based artist, songwriter, and producer Maya de Vitry, reflecting on her evolution from the acclaimed roots-Americana band The Stray Birds to her current solo journey; one ripe with collaborators and sonic ventures free of genre.

On July 12th, de Vitry is set to release The Only Moment, a brand new, self-produced LP full of her evocative storytelling; textured, free, and impassioned.

de Vitry has shared the first taste of The Only Moment with the release of “Compass.” A perfect primer for first time listeners, “Compass” features de Vitry, the wordsmith, laying down verse after verse of flying-by prose. “Sometimes we get caught up in nostalgia, we get to feeling like something that we used to know is inherently better, just because we knew it for longer,” she says of the thought process behind writing “Compass.” “Sometimes we even fall into thinking that we know what would be best for somebody else. I like picturing that these lyrics could be a conversation at a bar, maybe when someone is prying too much or making assumptions. It’s pretty hard to know exactly why somebody did what they did, but there’s probably reasons.”

In the studio, de Vitry and the band worked toward a sound that would allow her voice to lead the song. “We were searching for something that let my vocals feel light and slippery, even though there’s a lot of words packed in there,” she remembers. The stellar cast of musicians—Anthony da Costa on electric guitar, Ethan Jodziewicz on electric bass, Dominic Billet on drums, and Phoebe Hunt on background vocals—landed on a floating backbeat with flowing bass lines, counterpoint to de Vitry’s stream of melody. “Sorry to hear that I let you down / sorrier to know you were thinking I was here / just holding up high some idea you had about me / I get it, I get mad too / but I don’t wanna go there anymore,” she sings. The icing on top is da Costa’s untethered guitar crescendo. “I wanted Anthony to really let go on his guitar solo as if we were just playing at the bar,” says de Vitry, “And he did!”

Fans can stream or purchase “Compass” today at this link and pre-order The Only Moment ahead of its July 12th release right here. Today, de Vitry also announced a slew of new fall tour dates including stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and more. A full list of dates can be found below.

The Only Moment Tracklist:

Nothing Else Matters

Compass

Odds of Getting Even

I’m Not Going Anywhere

If They Feel Like Wings

Some Rent

Burning Building

Addicted

Watching the Whole Sky Change

Ribbon

Produced by Maya de Vitry and mixed by Grammy-award-winning engineer Justin Francis (Madison Cunningham), The Only Moment is an unabashed blend of indie folk, indie rock, and indie pop, with elements of Americana and alt-country. Recorded at Phantom Studios in Gallatin, TN, the album captures the unfettered energy and occasional chaos of de Vitry’s Nashville "bar band," featuring Anthony da Costa on electric guitar, Ethan Jodziewicz on electric bass, and Dominic Billet on drums. These three musicians played a pivotal role in nurturing de Vitry’s vision, crafting atmospheres around her songs that feel unrestricted by notions of genre.

After her first significant hiatus from the project, de Vitry returned with a fresh perspective on its potential. Envisioning the addition of a singular harmony singer, she turned to Phoebe Hunt—an exceptional vocalist and a creative confidante. Similar to her collaboration history with the original tracking band, de Vitry and Hunt had also shared numerous informal shows at cozy Nashville locales. Hunt seamlessly joined the “bar band.”﻿

Catch Maya de Vitry On Tour:

June 13 - Charlotte, NC - River Jam at U.S. National Whitewater Center

June 14 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Patio Show

June 21 - Tryon, NC - Summer Tracks Music Series

July 12 - Nashville, TN - Finally Friday w/ WMOT at 3rd & Lindsley

July 20 - Bethlehem, NH - Colonial Theatre (co-bill w/ Griffin William Sherry)

July 26-27 - South Hiram, ME - Ossipee Music Festival

August 31 - Erwin, TN - Sol Slam Mountain Jam

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Lounge

Sept 25 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

Sept 26 - Portland, ME - Oxbow

Sept 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Owl Music Parlor

Sept 28 - Lancaster, PA - West Art

Sept 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin’ Java

Oct 1 - Evanston, IL - Space

Oct 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Anodyne

Oct 4 - Madison, WI - sty Barn

Oct 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center (supporting Robin & Linda Williams)

Nov 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

Nov 2 - Lincoln, VT - Burnham Presents

