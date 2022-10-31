Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matthew Joseph Releases New Single 'Waiting'

Matthew Joseph Releases New Single 'Waiting'

Joseph has become a viral sensation on TikTok, with his single ‘Fetish’ and also working with renowned songwriter Myah Marie (Selena Gomez).

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

Matthew Joseph is someone who has been consumed and infatuated by music from a young age. Always competing and taking part in dance competitions, Joseph always wanted to be like the popstars you saw on TV in the 2000s like Britney Spears, but decided to take on the design and behind the scenes part of the industry for a while.

Becoming a full time makeup artist and model, he then reignited his passion for performing in 2017, when he was discovered in London and immediately started recording his own music for the first time. Not stopping for a moment since, he was a finalist in the nationwide Soundwaves competition, and has since become a viral sensation on TikTok, with his single 'Fetish' and also working with renowned songwriter Myah Marie (Selena Gomez).

Being a popstar is what Matthew Joseph is born to be. Since his first official release in 2019, he has gone from strength to strength and won't stop until he reaches his ultimate goal of becoming a global phenomenon. Honing in on that ever present and changing popstar aura, he channels this energy into his songs which are exactly what pop music should be, highly catchy and appealing to the masses.

On the verge of releasing his debut EP 'POV', Matthew Joseph shares lead single 'Waiting' which is a highly intoxicating and nostalgic pop track that takes you back to those golden days. Possessing a vocal range that is what the biggest and best have, Joseph showcases this fully in this fun-filled number that immediately catches your attention.

Working with long time producer Chris Hall (The Wanted, The Saturdays) on 'Waiting', he and Joseph really capture the essence of that throwback 2000s vibe and execute it to perfection. An LGBTQA+ artist and member of the community, Joseph also wants to ensure this in his writing, with this song all about waiting for his boyfriend to get home. It's tongue in cheek and cheesy, which is exactly what those A list songs 20+ years ago strived for.

The production really hits the spot too, and any fans of Backstreet Boys, Five, Blue and so many more will be absolutely besotted with this release from Matthew Joseph, further instilling his passionate notion of an artist to take seriously, and is someone who fully embraces his character. 'Waiting' is a crazy slice of bubblegum pop that will have many wishing they were back to that era, and Matthew Joseph is doing everything he can to bring it back.

Matthew says that "I Wrote the lyrics of this song about my POV of constantly waiting for my boyfriend. Waiting for what is open for interpretation. I wrote a draft of 'waiting' in 2020 about waiting for my big music industry break! then another for waiting for a proposal and this is both a guess, lots of hidden meanings."

Listen to the new single here:



Le Cynge Noir Releases Halloween EP Death & Consequences Photo
Le Cynge Noir Releases Halloween EP 'Death & Consequences'
A harrowing set of songs all about serial killers, the ‘Death & Consequences’ EP, was written in 2020 during the dark days of lockdown. Finding himself possessed by supernatural forces during that most perverse of periods, Le Cygne Noir was drawn into murky mindsets of some of the world’s most notorious criminals.
Christopher Peifer Releases Third Power Pop Album “SACRED & PROFANE Photo
Christopher Peifer Releases Third Power Pop Album “SACRED & PROFANE'
Within two years NYC-based Christopher Peifer released his critically acclaimed debut solo album “Suicide Mission,” and follow-up, “The Social Distance” – both written and recorded entirely during the months of pandemic, lockdowns, unprecedented unemployment, death, political upheaval, and social distancing – and has now emerged on the other side, completing his COVID years trilogy of death, purgatory, and resurrection with “Sacred & Profane.”
Singer/Songwriter Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single MAKE US WISE Photo
Singer/Songwriter Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single 'MAKE US WISE'
An original song has arrived from Ed Gumbrecht, announcing a new season of resonant and expressive music. Make Us Wise is now available on all streaming platforms. In a year where the standard fare of catchy and campy music feels out of sync with the times, Gumbrecht delivers a refined alternative.
Pony Bradshaw Releases Mosquitoes And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out Jan Photo
Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw releases both the title track and “Mosquitoes” from his upcoming album, North Georgia Rounder, which comes out on January 27th, 2023 (Soundly Music). North Georgia Rounder finds the celebrated musician conjuring the spirit of North Georgia's hill-country and mountains, the area he lovingly calls home. Pre-save North Georgia Rounder HERE.

From This Author - Michael Major


Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'
October 28, 2022

With the singer’s powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, “Before You” will be one of the highlights of Boone’s live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get tickets now!
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour DatesSierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
October 28, 2022

Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'
October 28, 2022

Walker & Royce have had a highly impactful career that’s included collaborations with Claude Vonstroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, and VNSSA just to name a few, as well as official remixes of Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter; and put out music on Relief, Black Book, HotBOi Records and more.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on HalloweenINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween
October 28, 2022

The cast of Into the Woods will perform on The View for their Halloween episode. The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing 'Agony' on the TODAY Show.
Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'
October 28, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song “Reassured” out now via Vitae Records. Showcasing his velvety vocals over layered synths, Matt flips the script on being content in a relationship and instead asking his partner to make it clear that he is a priority - stressing that actions speak louder than words if they want to stay together.