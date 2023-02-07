Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matt Nathanson Releases 'The Lexington' EP

Feb. 07, 2023  

Today Matt Nathanson releases The Lexington E.P. via Acrobat Records.

The E.P. is named after Nathanson's hometown of Lexington, MA, and serves as a companion piece to this past fall's acclaimed lean into the singer-songwriter genre, Boston Accent.

The latest project expands on his acceptance of where he came from. It is an admission that as happy as he is to be away, he will always have started life as a Massachusetts boy; and he will always feel a natural affinity with others from the area.

The E.P. includes a track about meeting his wife in college just after leaving Massachusetts ("Japanese"), covers of Simon & Garfunkel ("Only Living Boy in New York"), Harry Styles, ("Matilda"), and 'Til Tuesday ("Coming Up Close"), and a reimagined live version of Nathanson's own "Blush" that he describes as "THE BUSINESS...like something you'd hear on an old time-y radio show."

Nathanson begins touring tomorrow, February 8th, at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida and continues through March with more dates to be announced soon. Tickets and latest information here.

UPCOMING SHOWS

FEBRUARY

08 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

10 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

14 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC

15 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

17 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT

18 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT

19 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *SOLD OUT

20 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT

21 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT

22 The Queen Wilmington, DE

24 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

25 The Academy of Music Northampton, MA *SOLD OUT

26 Daryl's House Club- EARLY SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT

26 Daryl's House Club- LATE SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT

28 The Great Hall Toronto, ON *SOLD OUT

MARCH

01 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY

02 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY

04 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH

05 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH *SOLD OUT

06 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI *SOLD OUT

07 Evanston SPACE Evanston, IL *SOLD OUT

08 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *SOLD OUT

10 The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE

11 Madrid Theatre & Café Kansas City, MO

13 Washington's Fort Collins, CO *SOLD OUT

15 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ *SOLD OUT

16 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA

18 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA



