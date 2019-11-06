Matt Maeson Releases Music Video For Single 'Go Easy'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Maeson has unveiled the official video for his emotional single, "Go Easy," taken from his extraordinary debut album Bank On The Funeral. The video depicts the juxtaposition of Maeson in jail and as a free man, and the emotional distress being incarcerated can bring - an experience Maeson has dealt with first-hand.

Watch the video now on YouTube below!

"Go Easy" is also the official follow-up single to Maeson's chart-topping breakout track, "Cringe," which spent four consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alt Songs chart after a steady 25-week climb.

"Go Easy," which is impacting Alternative and AAA radio on November 11th, received a broken down treatment on BANK ON THE FUNERAL (STRIPPED), a reworking of Maeson's debut album available now via Neon Gold/Atlantic . The stripped album also features a new version of Maeson's #1 single, "Cringe"

Maeson is currently traveling the U.S. on The Day You Departed Tour, with dates slated through late November. The headline tour includes an eagerly anticipated stop at Los Angeles, CA's historic Fonda Theatre (November 13th) as well as festival appearances at Orlando, FL's Florida Man Music Festival (November 22nd) and Fort Lauderdale, FL's Riptide Music Festival (November 23rd-24th). Support on all remaining headline dates comes from Moby Rich. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit mattmaeson.com/#tour.

BANK ON THE FUNERAL - available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE - earned wide-ranging critical applause upon its April 2019 release. "Maeson has been impressing the world with his dynamically emotional lyrics and equally powerful melodies with every song he releases," raved Ones To Watch, "and BANK ON THE FUNERAL is no different. His authoritative voice commands the attention of anyone in earshot. Maeson strays on the lines between folk and alternative-pop, showcasing his diverse inspirations ranging from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain."

Hailed by American Songwriter for "(creating) a sound unlike much else out there," Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and immediately drew attention as a major new songwriting voice. In summer 2016, Maeson embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps while also lighting up on his own at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories