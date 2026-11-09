Marc Anthony Announced THE LAST DANCE Tour, His First U.S. Tour in Two Years

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Global music icon Marc Anthony announced today dates for his first U.S. tour in two years: 'THE LAST DANCE.' Pre-sale for the 2027 tour starts Thursday, November 12th at 10am local time and ends Friday, November 13th at 9:59am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 13th at 10am local time.

To buy tickets, visit the ticket link and use Artist code: MA2027 and Ticketmaster: TMFAN.

The tour will kick off on April 1, 2027 at the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada and will visit 14 major North American cities, including Montreal, Brooklyn, Reading, Newark, Chicago, Charlotte, Tampa, San Antonio, Houston, Glendale, Anaheim, Denver, and San Francisco.

THE LAST DANCE Tour Dates

4-1-27 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena

4-4-27 Montreal, CA Centre Bell

4-8-27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

4-10-27 Reading, PA Santander Arena

4-15-27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

4-17-27 Chicago, Il United Center

4-23-27 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

4-25-27 Tampa, FL Benchmark International

4-29-27 San Antonio, TX Frostbank Center

5-2-27 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5-7-27 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

5-9-27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

5-13-27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

5-16-27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

For the latest news and Marc Anthony concert dates, visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 120 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 12.8 billion views on YouTube, over 22 billion streams across all platforms. Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists.

Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including 'In the Heights' (2021), 'El Cantante' (2006), 'Man on Fire' (2004), 'In the Time of Butterflies' (2001), 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's 'The Capeman' (1998) on Broadway. His 14th studio album, 'Muévense' (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers.

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