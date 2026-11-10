Billy Strings Confirms Spring 2027 Headline Tour With Dates in Tampa, St. Augustine and Charleston

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3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the spring with newly confirmed dates at Tampa's Benchmark International Arena, St. Augustine's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (five nights), North Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), Greensboro's First Horizon Coliseum (two nights) and Birmingham's Legacy Arena at the BJCC (two nights), among others. The complete tour itinerary is listed below.

Spring 2027 General Admission Pit / Floor tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Request, with the exception of St. Augustine Amphitheatre, where tickets for the entire venue will be offered through Fair AXS. Sign-ups for both ticketing initiatives are open now and must be completed by tomorrow, November 11 at 11:59pm ET. Tickets for all other sections will be available for pre-sale beginning November 18 at 10:00am local time (does not apply to St. Augustine Amphitheatre) with general on-sale following on Friday, November 20 at 10:00am local time. For more information, visit www.billystrings.com/tour.

The 2027 dates follow the release of Strings' new album, So Much for Goodbyes, earlier this summer via Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings' late mother, Debra Apostol.

Ahead of the release, Strings spoke with The New York Times for its 'The Interview' series, discussing the making of his 'beautiful new album,' as well as his evolution into an 'arena-filling, chart-topping phenomenon, straddling the worlds of roots music and jam bands.'

'I made this record to honor my mother,' Strings shares. 'To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It's always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it's my time to say goodbye.'

Adding to another landmark year, Strings won Entertainer of the Year for the fifth time at the 37th Annual IBMA Awards and recently returned to PBS' Austin City Limits, where his performance aired as part of Season 52.

The new record arrives amid a career-defining run for Strings, whom GQ hails as 'the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,' while Pitchfork calls him a 'bluegrass wunderkind.' Strings earned his third Grammy Award and second consecutive win for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in 22 years to achieve the feat. In addition to his solo work, Strings has collaborated across genres with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka, among others, and recently contributed a cover of 'If You're Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough' for the film Jackass: Best and Last.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has earned widespread recognition, including three Grammy Awards, two back-to-back Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, five-time Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. He has also appeared and performed at NPR Music's Tiny Desk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR's Fresh Air, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bluegrass Underground as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

SO MUCH FOR GOODBYES Track List

1. I'm One of Those

2. Burn the Other End

3. Carry Us Home

4. Lay Me Down

5. Lucid Daydream

6. Mill Town Flood

7. Live to Tell

8. Bluewater Breakdown

9. Light the Way

10. I Like Train Songs

11. 10,000 Miles From a Friend

12. Still I Crash

13. I Wish I Wanted To

14. Remember to Cry

15. Wrestling an Angel

16. Debra's Waltz

Billy Strings Confirmed Tour Dates

November 20—Worcester, MA—DCU Center*

November 21—Worcester, MA—DCU Center*

December 4—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 5—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

December 9—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre

December 11—Fort Worth, TX—Ariat Arena

December 12—Austin, TX—Moody Center

February 4—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 8—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 9—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 12—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 13—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 19—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena†

April 8—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

April 9—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

April 10—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

April 12—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

April 13—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

April 16—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum†

April 17—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum†

April 21—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena†

April 23—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum†

April 24—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum†

June 4—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC†

June 5—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC†

June 10—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena†

June 11—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena†

*Divided Sky Benefit with Trey Anastasio

†Ticketmaster General Admission Pit Tickets Request

#Fair AXS Ticketing

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe











Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

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