Photos: Roaming Hills to Host Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and The Story So Far in Iowa Concert Season

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Roaming Hills, an independently owned outdoor music venue in St. Charles, Iowa, will launch its inaugural season in 2027 with a series of standalone concerts by major national and international touring artists. Located on the grounds that have been home to Hinterland Music Festival since 2025, Roaming Hills extends the property's calendar well beyond festival weekend and establishes a new destination for live music in the Midwest.

The venue's first concert announcement features Fall Out Boy with The Offspring and The Story So Far on August 6, 2027. The show is the first of several major concerts to be announced for Roaming Hills' inaugural season. Known for hits including 'Sugar, We're Goin Down,' 'Dance, Dance' and 'Centuries,' Fall Out Boy has been a defining force in pop-punk and alternative rock for more than two decades, most recently performing in Central Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in 2024.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Fall Out Boy will go on sale per the below schedule:

Artist Presale: Wednesday, November 11 from 10am CT - 10pm CT

Public On Sale: Thursday, November 12 at 10am CT

Tickets: roaminghillsiowa.com

Following Hinterland 2025, Summers and his team broke ground on a state-of-the-art permanent stage, which debuted during Hinterland 2026. From the outset, the goal was to create a venue capable of hosting concerts beyond Hinterland's annual festivities.

With a capacity of 30,000, Roaming Hills represents a first-of-its-kind destination for Iowa and the surrounding region, with the potential to draw visitors from across the Midwest and beyond. By expanding its calendar of live events, the venue is also poised to generate additional economic activity for Warren County and the greater Des Moines area, bringing concertgoers to local restaurants, hotels and businesses throughout the year. The launch of Roaming Hills' inaugural concert season further establishes the property as one of the country's most distinctive live music destinations.

Designed by Goché Inclusions in collaboration with the ownership and operations team, the permanent outdoor stage and surrounding grounds were thoughtfully planned to complement the rolling hills and tree lines of the Warren County landscape. Set within nearly 400 acres of countryside, Roaming Hills combines the infrastructure needed to accommodate large-scale touring productions with the natural beauty and open-air atmosphere that have become synonymous with the property.

The venue features a permanent, state-of-the-art outdoor stage, expansive green space and a natural hillside where concertgoers can spread out, settle in and take in a show under the open sky. Depending on the performance, the venue can accommodate large-scale touring productions with the natural beauty and open-air atmosphere that will allow Roaming Hills to host a diverse lineup of artists and performances throughout the outdoor concert season.

Additional concerts and details surrounding Roaming Hills' inaugural 2027 will be announced in the coming months. For more information and all up to date news please visit roaminghillsiowa.com.

About Roaming Hills

Roaming Hills is an outdoor music venue located in St. Charles, Iowa, approximately 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Set within nearly 400 acres of scenic countryside and home to the Hinterland Music Festival, Roaming Hills brings national and international touring artists and live music fans together for performances in a relaxed, open-air setting. The venue launches its inaugural concert season in 2027. Learn more at roaminghillsiowa.com.

Photo Credit: Gaby Deimeke













Photo Credit: Gaby Deimeke

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