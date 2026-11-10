My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
U2 and Dolly Parton Release Country Version of 'Torn' Ahead of CARNAVAL DE LUZ
Producer Jacknife Lee and Daniel Lanois, who plays pedal steel, worked on the track alongside Parton and U2.
'Torn' is a brand-new song, a duet between Bono and the late global icon Dolly Parton, and the final track on Carnaval De Luz, the 16th studio album from U2, set for release Friday, November 13 on Island Records.
Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, 'Torn' is a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances. Parton recorded the song in Nashville, Tennessee in June this year, making it her final recorded vocal performance prior to her passing on August 25, 2026. 'Torn' is produced by Jacknife Lee and also features Daniel Lanois playing pedal steel.
Ahead of the track's release on November 13, a Country Version titled 'Torn' (Kent Wells Version) will receive an exclusive Country Radio World Premiere, airing all day on Thursday, November 12 via all major radio broadcast media companies including iHeart, Cumulus, Audacy, Beasley, Summit, Townsquare, and SiriusXM The Highway, Prime Country, and Y2Country, as well as the Music Choice platform. Dolly's most recent label partner, Big Machine Records, will represent, service, and promote 'Torn' (Kent Wells Version).
Earlier this fall, U2 and Third Man Records announced an exclusive independent record store vinyl edition of Carnaval De Luz.
Credits
Music by Dolly Parton, U2 and Johnny McDaid
Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Bono and Johnny McDaid
Dolly Parton and Bono: vocals
The Edge: vocals and guitar
Adam Clayton: bass guitar
Larry Mullen Jr.: drums
Produced by Jacknife Lee
Co-produced by Kent Wells
Executive producer Scott Borchetta
Engineered by Duncan Stewart
Tracking engineer Joel McKenney
Assistant engineers Joy Willis and Kevin Willis
Dolly Parton vocals: produced by Kent Wells; engineered by Joel McKenney
Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge at Mix L.A. (Tarzana, CA)
Keyboards, additional guitar and programming: Jacknife Lee
Pedal steel: Daniel Lanois
Acoustic guitar: Kent Wells
Additional electric guitar: Derek Wells
Steel guitar: Scotty Sanders
Additional drums/percussion: Nir Z.
Additional bass guitar: Glenn Worf
Keyboards: Dane Bryant
Recorded at Blackbird Studios Nashville
Mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, Nashville, TN
Lyrics
I can't deny this passion and desire
But I know it has to burn me
Standing this close to the fire
What am I supposed to do?
And how am I supposed to choose?
I love 'em both and I just feel so torn
I love 'em both and I just feel so torn
The glass that frames the picture crack like ice
The photograph remembers all that we now deny
When halfway seems too far to meet
Across the table too hard to reach
Apples falling from the same tree can roll
Torn apart these loving hearts
That beat and break the same
We share a house divided
And the blood that fills our veins
Brothers turn to strangers
And sons deny their name
Somebody loses either way
And every heart is torn
Torn, torn, torn
Torn, torn, torn
Every heart is torn
Hands that used to hold you clenched in fists
Words that used to soothe you cut you into bits
Are you your brother's keeper now?
Or know what you're fighting for?
Nothing hurts a mother more
Than a family at war
Torn apart these loving hearts
That beat and break the same
We share a house divided
And the blood that fills our veins
Brothers turn to strangers
And can't feel each other's pain
Somebody loses either way
And every heart is torn
Torn, torn, torn
Torn, torn, torn
Every heart is torn
Every heart is torn
Torn, torn, torn
Every heart is torn
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