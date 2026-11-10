U2 and Dolly Parton Release Country Version of 'Torn' Ahead of CARNAVAL DE LUZ

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'Torn' is a brand-new song, a duet between Bono and the late global icon Dolly Parton, and the final track on Carnaval De Luz, the 16th studio album from U2, set for release Friday, November 13 on Island Records.

Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, 'Torn' is a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances. Parton recorded the song in Nashville, Tennessee in June this year, making it her final recorded vocal performance prior to her passing on August 25, 2026. 'Torn' is produced by Jacknife Lee and also features Daniel Lanois playing pedal steel.

Ahead of the track's release on November 13, a Country Version titled 'Torn' (Kent Wells Version) will receive an exclusive Country Radio World Premiere, airing all day on Thursday, November 12 via all major radio broadcast media companies including iHeart, Cumulus, Audacy, Beasley, Summit, Townsquare, and SiriusXM The Highway, Prime Country, and Y2Country, as well as the Music Choice platform. Dolly's most recent label partner, Big Machine Records, will represent, service, and promote 'Torn' (Kent Wells Version).

Earlier this fall, U2 and Third Man Records announced an exclusive independent record store vinyl edition of Carnaval De Luz.

Credits

Music by Dolly Parton, U2 and Johnny McDaid

Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Bono and Johnny McDaid

Dolly Parton and Bono: vocals

The Edge: vocals and guitar

Adam Clayton: bass guitar

Larry Mullen Jr.: drums

Produced by Jacknife Lee

Co-produced by Kent Wells

Executive producer Scott Borchetta

Engineered by Duncan Stewart

Tracking engineer Joel McKenney

Assistant engineers Joy Willis and Kevin Willis

Dolly Parton vocals: produced by Kent Wells; engineered by Joel McKenney

Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge at Mix L.A. (Tarzana, CA)

Keyboards, additional guitar and programming: Jacknife Lee

Pedal steel: Daniel Lanois

Acoustic guitar: Kent Wells

Additional electric guitar: Derek Wells

Steel guitar: Scotty Sanders

Additional drums/percussion: Nir Z.

Additional bass guitar: Glenn Worf

Keyboards: Dane Bryant

Recorded at Blackbird Studios Nashville

Mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, Nashville, TN

Lyrics

I can't deny this passion and desire

But I know it has to burn me

Standing this close to the fire

What am I supposed to do?

And how am I supposed to choose?

I love 'em both and I just feel so torn

I love 'em both and I just feel so torn

The glass that frames the picture crack like ice

The photograph remembers all that we now deny

When halfway seems too far to meet

Across the table too hard to reach

Apples falling from the same tree can roll

Torn apart these loving hearts

That beat and break the same

We share a house divided

And the blood that fills our veins

Brothers turn to strangers

And sons deny their name

Somebody loses either way

And every heart is torn

Torn, torn, torn

Torn, torn, torn

Every heart is torn

Hands that used to hold you clenched in fists

Words that used to soothe you cut you into bits

Are you your brother's keeper now?

Or know what you're fighting for?

Nothing hurts a mother more

Than a family at war

Torn apart these loving hearts

That beat and break the same

We share a house divided

And the blood that fills our veins

Brothers turn to strangers

And can't feel each other's pain

Somebody loses either way

And every heart is torn

Torn, torn, torn

Torn, torn, torn

Every heart is torn

Every heart is torn

Torn, torn, torn

Every heart is torn





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