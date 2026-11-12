Taylor Hanson to Release Debut Solo Single “Criminal” on November 20

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After decades of making music as one-third of multiplatinum trio HANSON, Taylor Hanson is stepping into a new creative chapter of his own. The musician today announced that his debut solo single 'Criminal' will be arriving Friday, November 20. Pre-save 'Criminal' here.

Marking his first step as an independent solo artist, the single offers an introduction to a more personal side of his artistry, with a musical direction rooted in authenticity, live instrumentation, and songwriting that comes straight from the soul. Co-produced alongside acclaimed musical director and conductor Michael Bearden (Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, D'Angelo), Taylor notably recorded the track in storied rooms including Chaplin Studios and EastWest Studios. While his work with HANSON has taken him around the world and introduced his music to generations of fans, this next chapter gives Taylor the opportunity to explore his own creative instincts and musical perspective.

'My job is to walk into a room and connect,' said Taylor. 'The gift of being a songwriter and a performer is you're afforded the chance to crystallize emotions and experiences into each song. If you're lucky, a fan will say, 'That's exactly what I was feeling'. That's what I hope occurs when you listen to 'Criminal''.

This announcement follows another chapter in his career, as he recently stepped into a new spotlight as a contestant on season 35 of Dancing With The Stars. Paired with fan-favorite professional dancer Britt Stewart, Taylor connected with audiences in an entirely new way, showcasing another side of his personality and performance abilities while taking on a new creative challenge.

Looking ahead, Taylor is returning to the fundamentals of what first drew him to music with acoustic instrumentation, raw vocals, and honest songwriting as he prepares for his debut solo album. While continuing to perform with HANSON, he is carving out space for his own creative voice and new solo music, with 'Criminal' serving as the first glimpse into what's next.

About Taylor Hanson

For Taylor Hanson, music comes down to connection. Anytime that he steps up to a microphone, he commits to the power of that connection he has earned with millions of fans over a lifetime of music performance and songcraft. That's why he has earned an eternal place in the pop pantheon as one-third of three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum trio HANSON. It's why he's managed to collaborate with everyone from Cory Wong to members of The Smashing Pumpkins. It's also why his sphere of influence has naturally expanded as a personality and a philanthropist over the last three decades. Audiences have continued to relate to Taylor's music. HANSON impressively sold north of 16 million albums worldwide fueled by smashes like the generational mega-hit 'MMMBop,' which holds the distinction of reaching #1 in 27 countries at the same time. Beyond selling out arenas around the world, the band cultivated a devoted global fan base as one of the leading independent bands of their generation. Along the way, Taylor fronted Tinted Windows alongside James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins, A Perfect Circle), Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick), and the late Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), as well as co-founding a music and craft beer festival, and founding a thriving non-profit Food On The Move focused on ending food deserts. Coming full circle, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Shining under another kind of spotlight, he even competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2026. Now, the Oklahoma-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer strikes a deep chord by debuting as an independent solo artist in 2026. He goes back-to-basics with a focus on live instrumentation, authentic vocal performance, soulful song craft, beginning with the single 'Criminal.'

Taylor Hanson's website: taylorhanson.com

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner, Ashley Osborn









Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner, Ashley Osborn

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