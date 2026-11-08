My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
The Strokes Unveil Lonely In The Future Music Video With Spitting Image Puppets, Make Fifth SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance
The video features puppets of Chris Smalls and Lee Camp, with Walton Goggins appearing in the Going Shopping performance alongside the band.
Following this weekend's groundbreaking 'Saturday Night Live' performance, The Strokes have shared a new music video for 'Lonely in the Future.' The band joins forces with the team behind the legendary British satirical show 'Spitting Image' for the video along with their acclaimed directorial partner of nearly twenty years, Warren Fu.
Inspired by Genesis' iconic collaboration with 'Spitting Image' on the 'Land of Confusion' music video, the band carries the torch with the puppet masters for their signature blend of satire with a comedic wink. The video features handcrafted puppets of the band along with a cast of familiar faces.
To celebrate their fifth appearance on 'Saturday Night Live,' the band devised a trailblazing visual experience to accompany the performances. They played 'Lonely in the Future' and 'Going Shopping'—where they were joined by friend and co-star of the 'Going Shopping' music video, Walton Goggins.
Among the stars of the 'Lonely in the Future' music video are puppets of Amazon Labor Union co-founder Chris Smalls and comedian and political commentator Lee Camp. Both made appearances during The Strokes' massive homecoming show last month at Flushing Meadows Corona Park to 40,000 fans.
The band's latest project, Reality Awaits—their first in six years—was released in July to instant praise from Vogue, The Guardian, The Los Angeles Times, Financial Times, Stereogum, Consequence, NME, Paste and many more. Reality Awaits awaits.
The album was recorded in Costa Rica with the legendary producer Rick Rubin, who the band worked with on 2020's acclaimed The New Abnormal. Following these first sessions, the band and Rubin continued to meet around the globe to finish the album wherever inspiration struck.
The Strokes are a band from New York City. Since their 2001 debut, their beloved discography has defined the sound of a generation.
BroadwayWorld previously reported that The Strokes were announced for their fifth appearance as musical guest on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on Nov. 7, when Druski made his hosting debut.
Reality Awaits Track List
1. Psycho s
2. Dine N'Dash
5. Going to Babble On
7. Liar's Remorse
8. The Fruits of Conquest
9. Tyrants of the Mellow Moon
The Strokes Live
November 20—Lima, PE—Estadio Universidad San Marcos»
November 22—Mexico City, MX—Corona Capital
November 24—Quito, EC—Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
November 27—Santiago, CL—Primavera Sound Fauna
November 29—Buenos Aires, AR—Primavera Sound Buenos Aires
December 2—Bogotá, CO—Coliseo Medplus±
December 5—São Paulo, BR—Primavera Sound São Paulo
February 13—Brisbane, AUS—Brisbane Entertainment Centre*
February 16—Melbourne, AUS—Rob Laver Arena*
February 17—Melbourne, AUS—Rob Laver Arena*
February 20—Sydney, AUS—Centennial Park†
February 27—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival
May 14 – 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Block Party
June 10 – 12—Aarhus, DK—NorthSide Festival
»with Future Islands
±with Courtney Barnett
*with Courtney Barnett and Promiseland
†with Beck, Courtney Barnett and Promiseland
Photo Credit: Warren Fu
Photo Credit: Warren Fu
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