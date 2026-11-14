Kent Wells Recalls Producing Dolly Parton's Final Vocals for U2's "Torn"

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For more than three decades, GRAMMY-nominated producer, musician and guitarist Kent Wells stood alongside Dolly Parton, helping shape the sound of her music in the recording studio, as a co-writer and on stages around the world.

Now, Wells reflects on producing what would become Parton's final recorded vocal performance on 'Torn,' her newly released collaboration with U2.

Released today on U2's new album, 'Carnaval De Luz,' 'Torn' brings together Parton and U2 frontman Bono in a collaboration made all the more meaningful following the entertainer's passing on August 25, 2026.

Parton recorded her vocals in Nashville in June 2026, with Wells producing all of Parton's vocal performances for the song during what neither could have known would be their final recording session together.

Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, 'Torn' explores fractured family relationships, the complexities of love and the enduring bonds that connect us.

For Wells, whose four-decade career includes GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy nominations, hundreds of recording and production credits, and performances on some of the world's most prestigious stages, the experience represents far more than another career milestone. It marks an emotional farewell to an artist, collaborator and cherished friend whose influence helped shape both his career and his life.

Reflecting on what would become their final recording session together, Wells shared: 'Working with U2 and Dolly on 'Torn' has turned out to be one of the most bittersweet experiences of my life, because it was the very last time I would ever be in a room with her extraordinary magic and power as an artist. I can vividly remember almost every moment of that session. Those hours in the studio are etched into my heart, and I know I will replay them for the rest of my life. When I close my eyes, I can still see her standing there and hear that unmistakable voice filling the room. Every detail of that day has become sacred to me.

Dolly had this incredible gift of bringing out the very best in everyone around her, and even after all our years of working together, I never stopped being amazed by her.

There was something so special about watching her bring a song to life. I had no idea that day would be our last time making music together, and I think that is what makes these memories so precious now.

To hear her voice alongside Bono and U2 on a song with such a powerful message is something I will treasure forever. There is an extraordinary beauty in knowing that one of the final gifts Dolly gave the world was her voice, still reaching out to bring people together. I hope everyone who hears 'Torn' feels even a small part of the magic we experienced in that room. Dolly gave so much of herself to the world, and I am incredibly grateful that I was blessed to share so much of that journey with her. Her voice, her spirit and her music will live on long after all of us are gone. What a beautiful final chapter to an extraordinary legacy.

I will miss her for the rest of my life.'

More Than 30 Years Together

Wells' relationship with Parton extended far beyond the traditional artist-producer partnership. Over more than 30 years, he became her closest and most trusted musical collaborator, serving as her longtime musical director, bandleader, guitarist, co-writer and producer.

Their musical journey took them around the globe, with Wells performing alongside Parton on major concert tours throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

Among the defining moments of their partnership was Parton's performance at England's Glastonbury Festival in 2014, where she performed for an estimated record-breaking audience of more than 180,000 fans at the festival's Pyramid Stage. Their years together also included performances at the Grand Ole Opry and appearances on 'Saturday Night Live,' 'The Tonight Show,' 'TODAY' and 'Good Morning America,' among others.

Wells has established a career as a producer, guitarist, backing vocalist and songwriter, collaborating with artists across multiple genres. His career has taken him to venues including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Munich's Olympic Stadium.

In 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Wells joined her onstage for the debut performance of 'Rockin',' giving audiences an early glimpse of the rock-inspired musical journey that would soon follow.

That journey reached a milestone with the release of Parton's 2023 album, 'Rockstar,' produced by Wells. The project brought together a collection of music legends. Parton publicly credited Wells with helping give her the encouragement and confidence to embrace the undertaking.

With hundreds of recording and production credits, numerous Billboard No. 1 albums and RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum releases, Wells' work with Parton includes producing the two highest Billboard-debuting albums of her career.

Their creative partnership also extended to songwriting, with Wells co-writing several songs with Parton, including 'Better Get to Livin',' 'Home' (2013), 'When Life Is Good Again' (2020), 'I Still Believe' (2020) and 'Bygones,' featured on her 2023 album, 'Rockstar,' among others. Among those songs, 'When Life Is Good Again' became an anthem of hope, healing and encouragement during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Versions of 'Torn'

Produced by Jacknife Lee, the U2 recording also features musician and producer Daniel Lanois on pedal steel guitar. In addition to the album version, 'Torn' (feat. Dolly Parton) (Kent Wells Version) has been released through Big Machine Records, offering a country interpretation of the collaboration created for country music audiences. A third recording, 'Torn' (feat. Dolly Parton) (T Bone Burnett Take), is also available. Wells produced Parton's vocals on all three versions of the song.

'Torn' serves as the closing track on 'Carnaval De Luz,' U2's 16th studio album and its first collection of new material in nine years.

For Wells, the significance of the recording goes beyond its place in music history. It is the lasting memory of one final studio session spent doing what he and Parton had done together for decades: making music, sharing ideas and bringing a song to life.

About Kent Wells

Kent Wells is a GRAMMY-nominated producer, musician, songwriter and guitarist whose four-decade career in Nashville spans multiple genres and collaborations with major artists. A longtime musical director, producer and guitarist for Dolly Parton, Wells has performed on stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Grand Ole Opry. His television credits include 'Saturday Night Live,' 'The Tonight Show,' 'Late Show with David Letterman,' 'TODAY,' 'Good Morning America,' 'Austin City Limits' and the CMA and ACM Awards. With hundreds of recording and production credits, Wells ranks among the top 1% of producers worldwide in streams and downloads, with numerous Billboard No. 1 albums and RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum releases to his credit. His work has earned GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy nominations, and his production achievements include Parton's 'Rockstar' album and her final recorded vocal performance on U2's 2026 collaboration, 'Torn.'

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