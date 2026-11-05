Photos: Elissa Releases 14th Studio Album ELISSAR, Mastered by Bernie Grundman

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Lebanese pop icon Elissa returns with her highly anticipated 14th studio album, Elissar, available now on all major streaming platforms. Two years in the making, the self-produced project marks a defining new chapter for the multi-award-winning artist, reconnecting with the signature sounds of 2000s Arabic pop while embracing a contemporary sonic direction. Rooted in themes of love, heartbreak, strength, and resilience, Elissar captures an artist at the height of her creative confidence, reflecting on the experiences that have shaped her while reclaiming her narrative on her own terms.

Named after her birth name, Elissar Zakaria Khoury, the album also draws inspiration from the legendary Phoenician Queen Elissar, founder of Carthage and an enduring symbol of female strength and leadership. The title reflects both a return to Elissa's roots and a celebration of the woman behind one of the Arab world's most recognizable voices. Throughout the album, she revisits the emotional vulnerability that has defined her career, now with renewed clarity and self-assurance. Where earlier chapters explored the pain of heartbreak, Elissar approaches love and loss through the perspective of a woman who has emerged stronger, wiser, and unapologetically herself.

Featuring nine Egyptian tracks, four Lebanese songs, and her first-ever Khaleeji release, Elissar brings together the regional sounds that have shaped Elissa's celebrated career while expanding her musical reach. The album was mastered in its entirety by legendary engineer Bernie Grundman, whose distinguished credits include Michael Jackson, Prince, and some of the most iconic recordings in music history, bringing an additional level of sonic refinement to the project.

Stream Elissar here.

With more than 30 million records sold worldwide, three World Music Awards, and over 7 billion YouTube views, Elissa has established herself as one of the most successful and influential artists in Arabic music. Throughout her career, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of Arab pop, building a global presence through chart-topping releases, landmark collaborations, and international recognition. From starring in a global Pepsi campaign alongside Christina Aguilera to being honored at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where Zara Larsson presented her with the recognition, Elissa's impact continues to resonate far beyond the Middle East.

Elissar also marks her initial partnership with global artist development company Believe and its Artist Services, supporting the next phase of her international growth while preserving the creative independence that defines this latest chapter. More than two decades into her career, Elissa continues to evolve on her own terms, reaffirming her place as a defining voice in Arabic pop.

Tracklist

1. Leil Ya Leil

2. Habbatal Aheb

3. Baddi Yak

4. Kashf El Hisab

5. Cheta El Riyadh

6. Matarat

7. Ma Tlaenash

8. Sahla El Aziya

9. Yeblik Bel Hob

10. Ehtimal

11. Weshi Nawar

12. Atini Ghamra

13. Weadny

14. El Ouda El Dalma

About Elissa

Affectionately known as the 'Queen of Emotions,' Elissa is a Lebanese singer, songwriter, and executive producer whose career has helped shape contemporary Arabic pop for more than two decades. Since her debut with Baddy Doub in 1999, she has released 14 studio albums, sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and earned three World Music Awards for Best-Selling Middle Eastern Artist. Renowned for her emotionally resonant music, distinctive voice, and enduring cultural influence, Elissa remains one of the Arab world's most celebrated and influential recording artists.

About Believe

Believe is a global artist development company that empowers local independent artists, songwriters, labels, and publishers to scale their businesses and grow audiences at each stage of their career with expertise, respect, fairness, and transparency. Operating in over 50 countries with more than 2,000 employees, Believe provides a full range of services across recording, publishing, and distribution, offering bespoke solutions engineered for long-term career growth to champion creative independence. The company nurtures emerging talent and shapes the future of local music scenes through its own brands. This unique model pairs on-the-ground local market intelligence with a cutting-edge global technology platform, maximizing royalty optimization and global reach through privileged partnerships with leading streaming platforms. Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com.

Follow Elissa

Instagram | YouTube

Photo Credit: Matthias Clamer | Download Press Photos Here































Photo Credit: Matthias Clamer | Download Press Photos Here

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