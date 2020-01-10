Martha Wash's New Album, 'Love & Conflict' Is Out Now

The highly anticipated album "Love & Conflict" by Martha Wash is out now worldwide on Purple Rose Records. This exciting and unusual production, recorded in Canada, marks the singer's first foray into a fascinating hybrid of blues-rock and R&B.

Link to 'Love & Conflict': https://soundcloud.com/purple-rose-records/sets/love-conflict-martha-wash

Martha Wash tends to be the voice everyone recognizes. She is the powerful vocalist behind such classic dance hits as "It's Raining Men," "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and "Carry On." With the January 6, 2020, release of her new album, Love & Conflict, everyone will also know the name Martha Wash. The album is fearless, groundbreaking and shows that Martha has plenty to say outside of the confines of dance/club music. This eclectic collection of mesmerizing blues-rock and adult contemporary songs is a stylistically adventurous journey for the legendary two-time Grammy-nominated singer. The songs are genuinely heartfelt, and each track is fused to the next with a positive message. The one constant is the amazingly powerful and confident voice of Martha Wash.

Love & Conflict has Martha collaborating with Canadian producer Sami Basbous and his team. The singer is excited about the results. "My producers took me out of my comfort zone and into a new musical direction, and the results are both uplifting and thought-provoking. I think that everyone will relate to the lyrics on this album and each listener will get their own message from the music," explains Ms. Wash.

Track Listing for Love & Conflict

1. Glamour Flows

2. Like Fire

3. Soaring Free

4. Flowers Blossom

5. Never Enough Money

6. Don't Forget My Name

7. Honey, My Friend

8. Rise & Shine

Available Now on:

https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/MarthaWash

https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-conflict/1482519889

https://marthawash.bandcamp.com/





