Marielle Kraft Releases Debut EP and Announces Tour

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Marielle Kraft has released her debut EP, The Deep End, and will be celebrating its release with a Northeast tour.

The Deep End EP was written over the course of two years, during which Kraft faced a number of life-changing experiences including her decision to leave her job as a teacher to pursue music full-time, as well as the end of a long distance relationship and the move to a new city. Each of the EP's five songs encapsulates the various "deep ends" Kraft found herself navigating and capture moments of heartbreak, longing, and self-discovery in vivid detail. "Through writing The Deep End EP, I slowly learned how to swim," Kraft explains. "I found new purpose in making peace with past pain, and am now taking hold of my own future ahead. I hope these 5 songs can fuel self-reflection, solace, and empowerment for all who listen, no matter what 'deep ends' they may be wading through."

The indie-pop songwriter - based just outside of Philadelphia - draws inspiration from artists like Julia Michaels and Maggie Rogers. Kraft's first release was her live EP, The Gibraltar Sessions EP (2016), which features an acoustic collection of refreshing songs about falling, feeling, and fighting for love. Kraft's poignant lyrics and earworm hooks have led to over 500,000 streams and nearly 30K monthly listeners on Spotify, and her songs have been licensed to major TV networks including MTV, Netflix, A&E, and more. She has also shared the stage with major recording acts including Betty Who, Ava Max, and Maddie Poppe. Kraft was crowned champion at the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Singer-Songwriter Competition and delivered a TEDx Talk on honesty in songwriting at the Firefly Music Festival the following June.

The Deep End EP is available everywhere now, and tickets for Marielle Kraft's upcoming tour are available at mariellekraft.com/tour.

The Deep End EP Release Tour:

July 19 - Boston, MA @ City Winery (Haymarket Lounge)

July 20 - New York City @ Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 2)

July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live (upstairs)

July 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd





