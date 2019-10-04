Maren Morris, Hozier Team Up For New Version Of 'The Bones'

Today, GRAMMY award-winning superstar Maren Morris and multi-Platinum, award-winning international recording artist Hozier have unveiled a new version of Morris' Top 15 hit single "The Bones." The rework features an original verse written by Hozier and debuts the pair's flawless harmonies.

Listen below!

"When I first heard 'Like Real People Do' I think I could actually hear my heart breaking and then immediately felt songwriter envy that I didn't write it first," says Morris. "Hozier's soul and vulnerability is so arresting and fit so well with the foundational theme of my song 'The Bones.' I feel so grateful to have him on it."

Morris is currently headlining her GIRL: The World Tour in support of her record-setting, critically-acclaimed LP GIRL, which includes the original version of "The Bones." Morris co-wrote the Gold-certified hit - which has amassed more than 126 million on-demand streams - with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. Morris is currently nominated for six CMA Awards, the most of any artist this year, including Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as Album of the Year (GIRL), Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year ("Girl"), and Musical Event of the Year ("All My Favorite People" featuring Brothers Osborne).

Earlier this week, Hozier announced his original podcast 'Cry Power' in partnership with Global Citizen. The first episode is with Annie Lennox and future guests include Bono, Marcus Mumford and Mavis Staples. Fans can subscribe to the podcast HERE and visit https://globalcitizen.org/crypower for updates.

Hozier will return to the U.S. later this month for the third leg of his sold-out North American Wasteland, Baby! Tour. This run of shows kicks off on the West Coast and concludes with a five night residency at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom in November.





