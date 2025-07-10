Marc Rebillet Confirms 2025 North American Headline Tour

The New York-based artist will kick off the U.S. leg of his tour on September 26 in Charlotte, NC.
Musician Marc Rebillet has confirmed his highly anticipated 2025 North American headline tour, Places I’ve Never Played And Will Never Play Again, set for this fall. The New York-based artist will kick off the U.S. leg of his tour on September 26 in Charlotte, NC. The 31-date run will bring Rebillet’s one-of-a-kind performances to cities including Richmond, Cleveland, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and more. Find the complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.
Rebillet will spend Summer 2025 playing festivals across Europe, including Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival, Belgium’s Dour Festival, Italy’s Locus Festival, the Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival and more. Beyond festival appearances, he’ll also perform at Budapest’s Budapest Park, Poznań’s Bittersweet and more.
Renowned for his improvisational music and performances, Rebillet first began livestreaming in 2016 from his bedroom, wearing a bathrobe and boxers. He has sold out multiple global tours and performed at a host of festivals around the world, including one of Coachella’s most-streamed sets ever from their Main Stage. A classically trained pianist, Rebillet has released three collections of improvised streams, accumulated 11.8 million music streams, 237 million YouTube views and a combined 8.7 million followers across platforms.
Earlier this year, Rebillet returned to the streets of New York City for his impromptu livestream series “We Outside.” Each week, he popped up at unexpected locations across the city, including rooftops, street corners and public parks. Transforming everyday spaces into temporary performance venues, the pop-up sets drew in hundreds of in-person fans and thousands more online. Watch HERE.
July 10—Vienna, AT—Vienna Open Air
July 12—Trenčín, SK—Pohoda Festival
July 15—München, DE—Tollwood
July 18—Dour, BE—Dour Festival
August 13—Locorotondo, IT—Locus Festival
August 15 – August 17—Biddinghuizen, NL—Lowlands Festival
August 15—Poznań, PL—Bittersweet
August 22—Paris, FR—Rock en Seine
August 23—Bréal-sous-Montfort, FR—Roi Arthur
August 27—Budapest, HU—Budapest Park
August 29—Toulouse, FR—Rose Festival
September 26—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore Charlotte
September 27—Richmond, VA—Brown’s Island
September 29—Baltimore, MD—Nevermore Hall
September 30—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks
October 2—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre
October 3—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live
October 5—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe
October 6—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October 8—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
October 9—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom
October 11—St. Louis, MO—Atomic Pavilion Block Party
October 13—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha
October 15—Sioux Falls, SD—The District
October 16—Fargo, ND—Fargo Civic Center
October 18—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall
October 19—Calgary, AB—Grey Eagle Event Centre
October 22—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane
October 24—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall
October 26—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union
October 28—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre
October 30—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24
October 31—Reno, NV—Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
November 2—Tempe, AZ—Marquee Theatre
November 4—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion
November 6—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live
November 7—Little Rock, AR—The Hall
November 9—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company
November 11—Orlando, FL—The Vanguard
November 12—Miami Beach, FL—Miami Beach Bandshell
November 14—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE
November 15—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor
Courtesy of Marc Rebillet
Videos