Marc Rebillet Confirms 2025 North American Headline Tour

Musician Marc Rebillet has confirmed his highly anticipated 2025 North American headline tour, Places I’ve Never Played And Will Never Play Again, set for this fall. The New York-based artist will kick off the U.S. leg of his tour on September 26 in Charlotte, NC. The 31-date run will bring Rebillet’s one-of-a-kind performances to cities including Richmond, Cleveland, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and more. Find the complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

Rebillet will spend Summer 2025 playing festivals across Europe, including Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival, Belgium’s Dour Festival, Italy’s Locus Festival, the Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival and more. Beyond festival appearances, he’ll also perform at Budapest’s Budapest Park, Poznań’s Bittersweet and more.

Renowned for his improvisational music and performances, Rebillet first began livestreaming in 2016 from his bedroom, wearing a bathrobe and boxers. He has sold out multiple global tours and performed at a host of festivals around the world, including one of Coachella’s most-streamed sets ever from their Main Stage. A classically trained pianist, Rebillet has released three collections of improvised streams, accumulated 11.8 million music streams, 237 million YouTube views and a combined 8.7 million followers across platforms.

Earlier this year, Rebillet returned to the streets of New York City for his impromptu livestream series “We Outside.” Each week, he popped up at unexpected locations across the city, including rooftops, street corners and public parks. Transforming everyday spaces into temporary performance venues, the pop-up sets drew in hundreds of in-person fans and thousands more online. Watch HERE.

MARC REBILLET LIVE

July 10—Vienna, AT—Vienna Open Air

July 12—Trenčín, SK—Pohoda Festival

July 15—München, DE—Tollwood

July 18—Dour, BE—Dour Festival

August 13—Locorotondo, IT—Locus Festival

August 15 – August 17—Biddinghuizen, NL—Lowlands Festival

August 15—Poznań, PL—Bittersweet

August 22—Paris, FR—Rock en Seine

August 23—Bréal-sous-Montfort, FR—Roi Arthur

August 27—Budapest, HU—Budapest Park

August 29—Toulouse, FR—Rose Festival

September 26—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore Charlotte

September 27—Richmond, VA—Brown’s Island

September 29—Baltimore, MD—Nevermore Hall

September 30—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks

October 2—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre

October 3—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live

October 5—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 6—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 8—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

October 9—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom

October 11—St. Louis, MO—Atomic Pavilion Block Party

October 13—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

October 15—Sioux Falls, SD—The District

October 16—Fargo, ND—Fargo Civic Center

October 18—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall

October 19—Calgary, AB—Grey Eagle Event Centre

October 22—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane

October 24—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall

October 26—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union

October 28—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre

October 30—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24

October 31—Reno, NV—Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

November 2—Tempe, AZ—Marquee Theatre

November 4—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion

November 6—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live

November 7—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

November 9—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

November 11—Orlando, FL—The Vanguard

November 12—Miami Beach, FL—Miami Beach Bandshell

November 14—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE

November 15—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor

Courtesy of Marc Rebillet