Making Movies Shares New Single 'Porcelina'

Today, Afro-Latino quartet Making Movies shares their latest single and lyric video "Porcelina" featuring Alaina Moore from Tennis, from their upcoming album XOPA due June 17 via Cosmica Artists.

The single, which premiered today at Sounds and Colours, is a sweetly sublime soundtrack to the story of a powerful, feminine oracle. When describing the inspiration, songwriter and lead singer Enrique Chi shared, "This song is dedicated to the women who appear at just the right moment to give us counsel and take care of us. My grandmother, Alice, comes to mind and our mothers, of course, but there have been many others. They are Porcelina, these magical humans who are tapped in and can sense what you need before you know you need it.

In discussing his collaboration with Alaina Riley, Enrique continued, "It was so fun to write with Alaina. We've been friends since we were teenagers and she has always been one of these magical people."

Their upcoming album XOPA transcends sonic heydays, connects long-ago and geographically distant cultural histories, and, in the process, delivers a sound that is undeniably future-forward. The ten tracks embrace the in-between lows as much as one cherishes the highs that are critical to self-acceptance, to a degree of openness that makes living worthwhile.

The first two singles "Calor" and "Sala De Los Pecadores" perfectly exemplify the intersection of culture and art with the blend of Memphis soul and salsa sensibilities. Afropunk recently said, "Making Movies have been overdue for a breakout moment, but their new single 'Sala De Los Pecadores' may be what pushes them over the edge. The new cut seamlessly blends alt rock and cumbia with a video that skewers rock excess. It's heavy, fun, and full of moments of sonic transcendence."

XOPA does more than challenge musical standards; it eschews them all together to create a broader vision of what music can be. The album features additional performances by guitarist Marc Ribot on "La Primera Radio," a vocal collaboration with Rubén Blades, Dolores Huerta, and David Hidalgo of Los Lobos on "Consejos," violin and viola by Grammy-nominated musician and composer Jeremy Kittel, and more.

Making Movies are currently on tour across North America including a performance at The Paramount in Los Angeles on June 23 concluding at Sisters Folk Festival in Portland on September 30. New dates have been added that include New York City, Portland, Memphis, Philadelphia and more, plus festivals such as Maple and Main Music and Arts Festival, Boulevardia Music Festival, Summerfest, Blissfest, and Ruido Fest.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

Making Movies U.S. Tour Dates

(new dates in bold)

May 19 - Kansas City, MO - Folk Alliance International Conference

June 02 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

June 04 - Sylvania, OH - Maple and Main Music and Arts Festival

June 07 - Ridgefield, CT - Ballard Park

June 09 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

June 15 - Seattle, WA - High Dive

June 16 - Portland, OR - The Get Down Music Venue

June 18 - Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia Music Festival

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

June 25 - Monterrey, Mexico - Machacha Festival

June 30 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

July 07 - Stevens Point, WI - Pfiffner Park

July 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 09 & July 10 - Harbor Springs, MI - Blissfest

July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

July 14 - Saranac Lake, NY - Waterhole Music Lounge

July 15 - Woonsocket, RI - Levitt Amp

Aug 05 - Appletown, WI - Mile of Music

Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - Ruido Fest

Sept 02 - Sioux Fall, SD - Levitt At The Falls

Sept 30 - Sisters, OR - Sisters Folk Festival