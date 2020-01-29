Maggie Miles Announces US Tour Dates
Newcomer Maggie Miles shares new tour dates today, kicking off 2020 with a slew of performances across the East Coast in advance of her debut full-length album coming later this spring. Maggie, a witty 20-year-old alt-pop artist originally from the Western Hills of Northern Virginia, recently moved to Nashville to pursue music full time. She's been making waves with her latest single "Shiver" and has been featured on Billboard and American Songwriter. Catch her next month and March in New York, DC, Annapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and more!
TOUR DATES:
Feb 10 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Feb 12 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
Feb 13 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse
Feb 15 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head
Feb 20 - Nashville, TN - High Watt
Feb 27 - Nashville, TN - Whiskey Jam
Mar 19 - Bowling Green, KY - Tidball's
Mar 20 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic
Mar 27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Photo credit: Acacia Evans