Maggie Miles Announces US Tour Dates

Newcomer Maggie Miles shares new tour dates today, kicking off 2020 with a slew of performances across the East Coast in advance of her debut full-length album coming later this spring. Maggie, a witty 20-year-old alt-pop artist originally from the Western Hills of Northern Virginia, recently moved to Nashville to pursue music full time. She's been making waves with her latest single "Shiver" and has been featured on Billboard and American Songwriter. Catch her next month and March in New York, DC, Annapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and more!

TOUR DATES:

Feb 10 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Feb 12 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

Feb 13 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

Feb 15 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

Feb 20 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

Feb 27 - Nashville, TN - Whiskey Jam

Mar 19 - Bowling Green, KY - Tidball's

Mar 20 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

Mar 27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Photo credit: Acacia Evans





