Madonna Reunites with Warner Records for New Dance Album in 2026

Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, has signed with Warner Records for her highly anticipated, upcoming new dance album. This is a return home for the seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner since Warner Records served as Madonna’s label for the first 25 years of her career.

The Queen of the Dance Floor is set to return with a new album in 2026; Madonna’s first studio album in seven years. She reunites with award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Stuart Price, for the follow-up to her acclaimed 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

”From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer. Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations,” Madonna expressed regarding the new deal.

”We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist—she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry,” added Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairmen of Warner Records. “This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

About Madonna:

Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 1983, Madonna has sold over 400 million records worldwide, landing her as the best-selling female recording artist of all time in the Guinness Book of World Records. Her cutting-edge music videos, and unmatched live performances have set the standard, shaped pop culture for generations and solidified Madonna as one of the highest-grossing solo touring acts in history. Throughout her career Madonna has been landed as a visionary earning seven Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, as well as a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame among countless other honors.

She played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She also sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in the film Dick Tracy. Other acting credits include work in A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Gomes