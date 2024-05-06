Maddie Zahm Kicks Off Leg 2 of 'Now That I've Been Honest: The Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the superb, sold-out success of the first leg of her tour in support of her debut album by the same name, Now That I’ve Been Honest, Maddie Zahm officially kicked-off the second leg last week.

She will be stopping in cities including Atlanta and Nashville before closing the tour in her hometown of Boise, Idaho. Fans can expect “great stage presence, a tight set, behind-the-scenes insights into her creative process, and an overall memorable show (The Harvard Crimson).”

Additionally, last Friday, Maddie performed her latest single “little me” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Showcasing another delicate side of Maddie’s dynamic voice, “little me” is sung straight from the heart as Maddie reflects on the overwhelming, anxious feelings that often come with seeing a new love interest, and taps into the vulnerability she felt as a child.



“Whenever I’m scared of rejection, resort back to my eating disorder or question whether or not I am worthy of love- I started calling them ‘little me moments, shares Maddie. I noticed the more I did that, the more I was able to leave space for myself to exist. I am not perfect- and sometimes Little Me shows up in ways I am unprepared for.”



“little me” is the first drop to follow the release of her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest – a 12-song journey told in chronological order that covers everything from church trauma to queer sexual encounters, and tells the messy yet beautiful tale of what it’s like to be a good kid all grown up.



Maddie’s world class vocals will captivate as much in their hush moments as when she unleashes her show stopping belt. She also flexes her dexterous song craft across an expansive spectrum of compelling modern pop, where haunting piano, and subtle acoustic guitar blend with soaring synths, and crunchy drum beats. Earworm bangers (STEP ON ME, Lights On Kind Of Lover), powerful ballads and intimate bedroom pop (Robin Williams, Dani), as well as electro-infused dancefloor magic (Lady Killer, Eightball Girl), are all stamped by Maddie’s singular signature stylings.

Listen to Now That I’ve Been Honest (Dollgirl Records/AWAL) here.

US 2024 Now That I’ve Been Honest: The Tour

LEG 2

May 2 House of Blues Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

May 3 Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

May 4 Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 7 Saturn - Birmingham, AL

May 9 The Masquerade (Heaven Stage) - Atlanta, GA

May 10 Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

May 11 Visulite Theatre - Charlotte, NC

May 15 Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 16 Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

May 17 Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

May 18 Madrid Theatre - Kansas City, MO

May 20 Wooly’s - Des Moines, IA

May 21 The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

May 23 Center for the Arts - Jackson, WY

May 24 Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

Comments