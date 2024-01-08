Maddie & Tae Announce 'Here's To Friends' Tour For Spring 2024

Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 12 at 10am local time.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Maddie & Tae Announce 'Here's To Friends' Tour For Spring 2024

Multi-Platinum duo Maddie & Tae will hit the road this spring on their Here's To Friends Tour, featuring headline shows and festival appearances across the country and kicking off March 16 in New Port Richey, FL. Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 12 at 10am local time here, while fan club members can purchase tickets January 9.

“This year's Here's To Friends Tour is really special because it marks 14 years of friendship and 10 years of touring the world together," share Maddie & Tae. "We started touring when we were just babies and now we've got little babies of our own! We are so ready to celebrate 10 years of touring with our fans who have grown up with us and continue to join us on this wild ride!”

Maddie & Tae's Here's To Friends Tour Dates:

March 16 – New Port Richey, FL
March 22 – Wickenburg, AZ
April 11 – Hopewell, VA
April 12 – New Philadelphia, OH
April 13 – Harrisburg, PA
April 19 – Fort Wayne, IN
April 27 – Indio, CA
May 3 – Montgomery, AL
May 10 – Conroe, TX
June 14 – Merced, CA*
June 15 – Santa Rosa, CA
August 4 – Camrose, Alberta

* = on sale January 19

Maddie & Tae's current single, “Heart They Didn't Break,” is available on all platforms and playing on country radio now. The song's lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals.

American Songwriter praises, “The release continues Maddie & Tae's symbiotic harmonies and endlessly catchy melodies,” while Taste Of Country calls it "a best friend ballad that's sure to stick to the hearts of country music fans."

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) into their new single “Heart They Didn't Break,” out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each track on their latest 1-2 punch project Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

The pair previously drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and are currently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Music Award nominations.

Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining Here's To Friends Tour kicks off this spring. For more information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 With Scoundrel Church Photo
Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 With 'Scoundrel Church'

The single is a Alternative Rock/Punk anthem offering heavy riffs and infectious rhythms alongside the band's flavour of introspective songwriting. The follows the successful release of 'Last Call' which saw the highest number of airplays in the band's history including Radio Lewes, Radio, Only Rock Radio and more.

2
2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season Photo
2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season

NYC Winter Jazzfest has announced the complete list of artists to be featured at the 20th annual NYC Winter Jazzfest! Please mark your calendars for January 10-18, 2024.

3
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD Photo
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD

The quintet will release a five-song EP, Let Me Be There. The band celebrates by unveiling the first digital single from the Let Me Be There EP – a soulful cover of Olivia Newton-John's hit, “Let Me Be There.” This comes as exciting news for gospel music enthusiasts and fans of the band's rich harmonies alike.

4
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Homebody & Travis Scott Video Role Photo
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For 'Homebody' & Travis Scott Video Role

Rob49, who has become the go-to feature in the rap scene, continues to solidify his presence with a series of major achievements. After a stellar 2023 that saw him grace the coveted XXL Freshman cover, the New Orleans native artist is poised for an explosive 2024, promising fans an array of music, touring and more. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut AlbumColorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album
Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 Strong With A Roar To Negativity In 'Scoundrel Church'Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 Strong With A Roar To Negativity In 'Scoundrel Church'
NRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued With 4 Bonus TracksNRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued With 4 Bonus Tracks
Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single 'Sounds Like the Radio'Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single 'Sounds Like the Radio'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HAMILTON