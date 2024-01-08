Maddie & Tae Announce 'Here's To Friends' Tour For Spring 2024

Multi-Platinum duo Maddie & Tae will hit the road this spring on their Here's To Friends Tour, featuring headline shows and festival appearances across the country and kicking off March 16 in New Port Richey, FL. Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 12 at 10am local time here, while fan club members can purchase tickets January 9.

“This year's Here's To Friends Tour is really special because it marks 14 years of friendship and 10 years of touring the world together," share Maddie & Tae. "We started touring when we were just babies and now we've got little babies of our own! We are so ready to celebrate 10 years of touring with our fans who have grown up with us and continue to join us on this wild ride!”

Maddie & Tae's Here's To Friends Tour Dates:

March 16 – New Port Richey, FL

March 22 – Wickenburg, AZ

April 11 – Hopewell, VA

April 12 – New Philadelphia, OH

April 13 – Harrisburg, PA

April 19 – Fort Wayne, IN

April 27 – Indio, CA

May 3 – Montgomery, AL

May 10 – Conroe, TX

June 14 – Merced, CA*

June 15 – Santa Rosa, CA

August 4 – Camrose, Alberta



* = on sale January 19

Maddie & Tae's current single, “Heart They Didn't Break,” is available on all platforms and playing on country radio now. The song's lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals.

American Songwriter praises, “The release continues Maddie & Tae's symbiotic harmonies and endlessly catchy melodies,” while Taste Of Country calls it "a best friend ballad that's sure to stick to the hearts of country music fans."

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) into their new single “Heart They Didn't Break,” out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each track on their latest 1-2 punch project Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

The pair previously drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and are currently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Music Award nominations.

Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining Here's To Friends Tour kicks off this spring. For more information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.