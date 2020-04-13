Macky Gee and Tempa T Link Up on New Single 'Not That Guy'

A clash of the titans is taking place as Macky Gee and Tempa T link up on unruly new single 'Not That Guy', out 13th April.



Listen below!

The high-octane track pairs a mammoth up front bassline production with Tempa's furious, 100-miles-an-hour vocal delivery - a combination destined to turn clubs upside down in coming months.



An artist at the forefront of the D&B scene, Macky Gee has amassed an average of 2 million Spotify streams a month. His 2017 track 'Tour' was also the most streamed track on well-known drum and bass YouTube channel UKF, with over 9.6 million hits to date, and is one of the most iconic tracks the genre has seen in many years.



Tempa T is best known for 2009 smash 'Next Hype', a track that's still considered a UK underground anthem to this day. A former member of East London grime crew Slew Dem, his 2015 single 'SHELL' reached #1 in the UK Grime Chart for eight weeks.



'Not That Guy' is a raucous bassline smash that's elevated to that next level with Tempa T's iconic flow. The single marks the beginning of what's to be a busy year for Macky Gee, so watch this space keenly.





