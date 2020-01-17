Mac Miller's Final Album CIRCLES is Out Now

After announcing the album and sharing a new track "Good News" last week, Mac Miller's family releases his sixth and final studio album, Circles. Conceived as a sister album to 2018's Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller worked on Swimming and had been working together on Circles at the time of his passing.

While sonically distinct from its predecessor, Circles features many of the hallmarks for which Swimming was critically-acclaimed upon its release -- Miller further realizing his singing voice in addition to rapping, live instrumentation and earnest, confessional lyrical content. Listeners will hear shades of some of Circles' influences in its songs, from the T-Rex guitar tone of "Surf" to the Plastic Ono Band-era John Lennon feel of its production and the inspired cover of Arthur Lee's 1972 single "Everybody's Gotta Live."

Circles is out digitally everywhere via Warner Records and is available for pre-order physically now. There is also Circles merch online for a limited time only, starting today and ending next Thursday, January 23rd, at midnight PT. In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of Mac Miller in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh.

Launched in partnership with Amazon Music, the exhibitions will feature immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings. Capacity at listenings is extremely limited and will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund. All locations will be open to the public from 12PM - 9PM local time on January 17th and 18th. Event location details and listening session times for each market are listed below:

Los Angeles, CA

700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

New York, NY

91 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

Pittsburgh, PA

424 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Gallery)

900 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Listening Room)

Listening Sessions (local time):

12:30PM

1:40PM

2:50PM

4:00PM

5:10PM

6:20PM

7:30PM

Circles can be streamed above now. Stay tuned for more Mac Miller and Circles news soon.

Mac Miller Circles

Warner Records

January 17, 2020

1. Circles

2. Complicated

3. Blue World

4. Good News

5. I Can See

6. Everybody

7. Woods

8. Hand Me Downs

9. That's on Me

10. Hands

11. Surf

12. Once a Day





Related Articles View More Music Stories