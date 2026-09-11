MUNA to Launch Autumn Headline Tour Following Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance

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MUNA performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, continuing a landmark run for the band following the release of their acclaimed fourth studio album, Dancing On The Wall.

The performance comes shortly after MUNA performed a special sold out evening at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where the band performed songs from the album and were joined by Emmy Award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder for an intimate conversation about the making of Dancing On The Wall.

Released in May via Dead Oceans, Dancing On The Wall sees MUNA operating at their most emotionally precise and sonically expansive. Produced by the band's own Naomi McPherson, the thirteen-track record explores desire, intimacy, uncertainty and connection, balancing euphoric alternative dance-pop with sharp songwriting and fearless production.

The album has already taken MUNA around the world, with headline performances and festival appearances across North America, the UK and Europe. Following their summer festival run, the band will embark on an extensive headline tour this autumn, including a major performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two nights at London's Eventim Apollo, with the second London show added due to overwhelming demand.

The band is also expanding the world of Dancing On The Wall beyond music. Alongside their recent Back-To-School campaign with UGG, they recently unveiled a custom frame created in collaboration with Crap Eyewear. Dubbed 'The Buzzkiller,' the sleek, sporty sunglasses were designed with each member of MUNA creating their own colourway, Jo in silver, Katie in matte black and Naomi in chrome. The frames are now available from Crap Eyewear, with limited quantities also available on MUNA's upcoming headline tour.

Talking about their Crap Eyewear collab the band said 'Crap is a brand that we've worn and loved for years, and it made sense for us to design sunglasses because it's an accessory where all our tastes converge. We were looking to push a classic shape into a slightly more bug-eyed territory, and to pay homage to the black and chrome thin frames that we love.'

With their Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance, recent GRAMMY Museum appearance and CRAP Eyewear collaboration, MUNA continue to build out the world of Dancing On The Wall ahead of their headline tour this autumn.

MUNA Tour Dates

Thu 9/17/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

Sat 9/19/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sun 9/20/26 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

Tue 9/22/26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

Wed 9/23/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern*

Fri 9/25/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann *

Sat 9/26/26 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival DC

Sun 9/27/26 – Queens, NY – All Things Go Festival NYC

Tue 9/29/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors *

Thu 10/01/26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner - Sold Out *

Fri 10/02/26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner - Low Tickets *

Sun 10/04/26 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! *

Tue 10/06/26 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Sold Out *

Wed 10/07/26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *

Fri 10/09/26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Fairgrounds - Sold Out *

Sat 10/10/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

Sun 10/11/26 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre - Sold Out *

Fri 10/16/26 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

Sat 10/17/26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

Sun 10/18/26 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater *

Wed 10/21/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* hemlocke springs supporting

Wed 11/11/26 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre - Sold Out #

Fri 11/13/26 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow - Low Tickets #

Sat 11/14/26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester - Low Tickets #

Sun 11/15/26 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon (Beacon Hall) #

Tue 11/17/26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo - Low Tickets #

Wed 11/18/26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo - Additional show due to demand #

Fri 11/20/26 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max - Low Tickets #

Sat 11/21/26 – Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartre - Sold Out #

Mon 11/23/26 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine #

Tue 11/24/26 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria #

Thu 11/26/26 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja #

Fri 11/27/26 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus - Sold Out #

# Emmma supporting

Tickets available at whereismuna.com.

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