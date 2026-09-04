Ellen Krauss Releases New Single I ROLL MY EYES

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Following the release of her critically acclaimed album 'Romeo' and an extensive tour across Europe, one of Scandinavia's most exciting emerging pop artists, Ellen Krauss returns with tranquil new single 'I Roll My Eyes', out now.

With heart-on-the-outside honesty and an instinctive feel for pop melodies and low-key intensity, Ellen Krauss has the rare ability to make intimate emotions feel grand and universal. In contrast to her grittier sound on previous releases, 'I Roll My Eyes' explores the tension between a need for excitement and unpredictability and longing for security within a relationship.

The production is reflective of the song's contradictory emotions with soft, almost scared elements, meeting harsh, brutal sounds reminiscent of the themes around relationships and when desire, fantasy and reality do not always align. Alongside producer Christian Walz & Jones, Ellen has crafted a soundscape where these contrasts take centre stage.

Ellen explains, ''I Roll My Eyes' came to me as a sort of warning signal - a reality check. The song is quite conflicted in its own way. I suppose I'm trying to explain what it feels like when your head and body aren't on the same page. To me, the song feels a bit like a carousel - all the emotions just spinning around. You're fumbling in the dark, yet at the same time, you know exactly what it's all about.'

Since her debut, Ellen Krauss has established herself as one of Sweden's most distinctive and acclaimed singer-songwriters. Following her major breakthrough on the TV4 show Så Mycket Bättre, one of Sweden's biggest and most influential music television shows, where some of the country's most celebrated artists reinterpret each other's songs, her success has continued with a 2024 Swedish Grammy Award for Singer-Songwriter of the Year, the 'LGBTQ+ of the Year' award at the QX Gala, and a prestigious appearance on the radio program Sommar i P1, to name a few highlights. The release of the album Romeo was followed by the major Swedish tour Romeo On Tour which subsequently took Ellen to Europe, where she toured alongside American artist Joshua Radin.

After these intense years, Ellen took a break from performing and went straight into her newly built studio in Surbrunnsgatan, Stockholm. The new single marks not only her return, but a new chapter for Ellen Krauss, with more singles, taken from an upcoming project, set for release throughout autumn and early 2027.

About Ellen Krauss

With over 200 million streams and 883k peak monthly Spotify listeners, Ellen Krauss is a Swedish singer-songwriter who made her breakthrough with the debut single 'The One I Love'. Since then, she has released the albums Pearl and Romeo and established herself as one of Sweden's most compelling artists. Her achievements include being named 'Rookie of the Year' at the Denniz Pop Awards, appearing on TV4's Så Mycket Bättre, being named an 'Artist of the Future' by P3, winning the 'Singer-Songwriter/Folk' award at the Swedish Grammy Awards, winning 'LGBTQ+ of the Year' at the QX Gala, and hosting a Sommarprat (Summer Talk) on P1 - to name just a few major milestones in her career.

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