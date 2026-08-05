TOMMY LEFROY to Release Debut Album THE PRECARIAT This Fall

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TOMMY LEFROY has announced THE PRECARIAT, the duo's debut album set to arrive via Thirty Tigers. Written over six years across stays in Nashville, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Michigan, and London, the album takes its title from the economic term describing a class of people experiencing growing instability and uncertainty. Alongside the announcement, the band, comprised of Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, has released a new single titled THIEF, accompanied by an official music video.

THE PRECARIAT is due October 23 via Thirty Tigers. Throughout the album, Tommy Lefroy's Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis weave together literary, artistic, and musical influences – from Virginia Woolf, tradwives and suffragettes, to Springsteen's paradoxical patriotism – balancing sharp cultural observation with warmth and emotional honesty, ultimately offering connection as the antidote to uncertainty.

The album offers an unflinching capture of the uncertainty and anxiety permeating the collective psyche, along with the universality of precarity, despite its tendency to isolate.

Today, Tommy Lefroy also shares new single, 'Thief,' alongside an official music video directed by Emmy-nominated artist and photographer Brendon Burton.

Pre-order / pre-save THE PRECARIAT here: https://tommy-lefroy.ffm.to/theprecariat

Released today, 'Thief' serves as one of the album's emotional centerpieces. One of the first songs Bethel and Mouzourakis wrote together nearly seven years ago, it reflects on the visceral toll of grief and coming to terms with time spent on a lost cause. The accompanying music video, directed by Burton, finds the band in vignettes of abandoned spaces across the North American plains. Houses reclaimed by mold and moss, decaying ephemera, and relics of obsolete technology frame the band as they sing 'I just wanna feel / shiny and new.'

THE PRECARIAT was co-produced by TOMMY LEFROY alongside Stephen Sesso, with executive production from Mike Crossey, whose past work includes THE 1975, ARCTIC MONKEYS, and MUNA. The music video for THIEF was directed by Emmy-nominated artist and photographer Brendon Burton.

Photo Credit: Brendon Burton



Photo Credit: Brendon Burton

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