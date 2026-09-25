MPH Drops WARLORD Single, Launches North American Tour October 2
The track showcases MPH's UK bass production across venues including Denver, Toronto, and New York City.
UK producer MPH has released 'Warlord,' the new single from his forthcoming album, Here, Forever, ahead of his return to North America for CRSSD Festival and his biggest headline tour to date. The album is set for release November 20 via DisOrder/Capitol Records.
Handling songwriting, producing, programming and mixing duties – as well as vocals and all instruments – MPH continues to push at the edge of UK bass with the track, which has become a fan favorite thanks to its inclusion in his festival sets. UK tastemaker Ben UFO has consistently spun 'Warlord' prior to the single's release, also heightening anticipation.
MPH said, ''Warlord' is more of a throwback tune for me from the golden era of UK bass music/jackin, think 2014-2018; it's a staple in all my sets and always gets a good reaction.'
After performing at CRSSD Festival in San Diego, MPH will head to Portland, OR, to launch his fall 2026 North American tour at REALM. The run includes shows at Ogden Theatre in Denver (November 14) and Black Creek Assembly in Toronto (November 27). He'll wrap up the outing at Knockdown Center in New York City on November 28. While in the States, he'll also perform at III Points Festival in Miami (October 17), Haunted Fest in Columbus, OH (October 30) and EDC Orlando (November 6).
He's played numerous festivals this year, including Ultra Miami, where Sebastian Ingrosso invited him to join Swedish House Mafia's headlining set, EDC Las Vegas, Lightning in a Bottle, Tomorrowland, Parklife, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.
Set for November 20 release via DisOrder/Capitol Records, Here, Forever is described as pure peak-time heat — all gas, no brakes. MPH wrote 90 percent of the album in transit: on a bus, in the air, between soundchecks and departure gates, across a run of 50 gigs in four months last year.
Here, Forever includes 'Mirage,' MPH's collaboration with Skrillex. The album also includes 'Long Goodbye,' his collaboration with songwriter/vocalist Nathan Nicholson, and MPH's April 2026 single 'Unconditional.'
MPH has built a discography that spans high-energy originals, chart-worthy collaborations and remixes for global stars including Calvin Harris, Chris Lake, Foster The People, Anderson .Paak, Four Tet, Sammy Virji and Tokimonsta.
MPH – 2026 Tour Dates
9/26 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD
10/2 – Portland, OR – REALM *
10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Breakaway Music Festival (B2B Gorgon City)
10/9 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta *
10/16 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick *
10/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
10/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – DGTL
10/29 – Nashville, TN – Night We Met*
10/30 – Columbus, OH – Haunted Fest
10/31 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Convention Centre
11/6 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando
11/7 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston *
11/13 – Washington, DC – A.I. Warehouse *
11/14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *
11/15 – Austin, TX – Seismic Dance Event
11/20 – Liverpool, UK – 24 Kitchen Street *
11/21 – Manchester, UK – Depot Mayfield/WHP (B2B Peggy Gou)*
11/27 – Toronto, ON – Black Creek Assembly *
11/28 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *
* headline show
Photo Credit: SULLY
Photo Credit: SULLY
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