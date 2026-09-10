Photos: SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA to Play Four Nights at Ullevi Stadium

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Swedish House Mafia have announced four nights at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on 2-3 and 9-10 July 2027. The news follows the trio's sold-out concert there on 29 August, the biggest show of their career. Tickets go on general sale on Saturday 19 September at this link. Fans can register now for pre-sale access – registration closes at 23.59 CEST on Monday 14 September.

In 2027, Swedish House Mafia will return to the legendary Ullevi Stadium for four nights, making Gothenburg the home of their new live show. There will be no European arena tour, no European stadium tour and no European festival appearances. The show will be performed nowhere else. To see it, fans will have to come to Gothenburg.

Swedish House Mafia left Ullevi in August knowing they would be back. The show is being built specifically for Ullevi, designed around the stadium and its atmosphere.

Four nights bring fans from across the world together in Gothenburg: those who found the band on the dancefloor, those who have followed them across borders, and those still waiting for their first show. For Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, nothing means more than bringing people to Sweden. It is where their story began, and the story isn't finished.

Beyond the stadium, Swedish House Mafia will take over Gothenburg itself. Across the dates, the city will host a Swedish House Mafia fan experience, including pop-ups, fan spaces and merchandise stores throughout Gothenburg. For those days, the city becomes the centre of the band's world.

To give previous ticket buyers the chance to see Swedish House Mafia at Ullevi, everyone who held a ticket to the 28 August concert, which was cancelled due to a storm, will receive exclusive pre-sale access to the 2027 shows. Using a personal code, ticket holders can access the pre-sale via Ticketmaster before general tickets go on sale.

Show Dates

Friday 2 July 2027

Saturday 3 July 2027

Friday 9 July 2027

Saturday 10 July 2027

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