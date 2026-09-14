MPH to Release HERE, FOREVER Album on Disorder/Capitol Records

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MPH has signed to DisOrder/Capitol Records, which will release his new album, Here, Forever, on November 20.

Here, Forever is pure peak-time heat — all gas, no brakes. MPH wrote 90 percent of the album in transit: on a bus, in the air, between soundchecks and departure gates, across a run of 50 gigs in four months last year, many from his seemingly never-ending, often sold-out international headline tour. 'If I'm on a plane or delayed, there's all this free time where I'd just be sitting there doomscrolling on TikTok. I may as well put it to good use,' says MPH. The title, he notes, came last. 'I really liked Forever because it felt bold, but then Here, Forever is just, like, you're always within that high-energy moment.'

After performing CRSSD Festival San Diego, CA on September 26, MPH will play his biggest headline shows to date this fall. The North American leg kicks off October 2 at REALM in Portland, OR, and includes shows at Ogden Theatre in Denver (November 14) and Black Creek Assembly in Toronto (November 27). He'll wrap up the run at Knockdown Center in New York City on November 28.

With a name that implies speed and a sound that defies limits, MPH sits at the bleeding edge of UK garage and bassline's global revival with a sound that bridges dark, gritty low-end heft to lush, uplifting melodies. He's built an impressive discography that spans high-energy originals, chart-worthy collaborations, and remixes for global stars including Calvin Harris, Chris Lake, Foster The People, Anderson .Paak, Four Tet, Sammy Virji and Tokimonsta.

Here, Forever includes 'Mirage,' MPH's collaboration with Skrillex. The album also includes 'Long Goodbye,' his collaboration with songwriter/vocalist Nathan Nicholson, and MPH's April 2026 single 'Unconditional.'

Here, Forever is his fourth project in four years, coming on the heels of 132.00FM (2023), designed to play like a radio on a night drive, his debut album Refraction (2024), which included the celestial 'Intermission' and breezy house cut 'Records,' and Substance (2025), a concept album that chronicled an epic night out.

Shortly after Substance's release, MPH woke to a rush of DMs directing him to a livestream of Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter — going B2B with Fred again.. for his first DJ set in 16 years — mixing MPH into 'Digital Love.' March 2026 brought another unexpected co-sign when Sebastian Ingrosso invited him to join Swedish House Mafia's headlining Ultra Miami set. He carried that momentum into sets at EDC Las Vegas, Lightning in a Bottle, Tomorrowland, Parklife, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

MPH – 2026 Tour Dates

9/26 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD

10/2 – Portland, OR – REALM *

10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Breakaway Music Festival (B2B Gorgon City)

10/9 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta *

10/16 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick *

10/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – DGTL

10/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder

10/29 – Nashville, TN – Night We Met*

10/30 – Columbus, OH – Haunted Fest

10/31 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Convention Centre

11/6 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando

11/7 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston *

11/13 – Washington, DC – A.I. Warehouse *

11/14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

11/15 – Austin, TX – Seismic Dance Event

11/20 – Liverpool, UK – 24 Kitchen Street *

11/21 – Manchester, UK – Depot Mayfield/WHP (B2B Peggy Gou)*

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Black Creek Assembly *

11/28 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *

* headline show

Photo Credit: SULLY



Photo Credit: SULLY

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