MPH & Skrillex Release MIRAGE, North American Tour to Launch Oct. 2

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MPH has released MIRAGE, a collaboration with Skrillex, out now via DisOrder/Capitol Records. The track samples Red Rat's early 2000s Jamaican dancefloor track ShellyAnn and follows a preview MPH gave audiences at EDC Las Vegas in May. MPH said he and Skrillex recorded the song in a single afternoon, trading a laptop back and forth as they worked. MPH will launch his largest headline tour to date this fall, opening September 19 at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen before the North American leg begins October 2 at REALM in Portland, Oregon.

MPH, described as one of the most in-demand producers in the new wave of UK Garage, teams up with Skrillex on 'Mirage,' which samples Red Rat's early aughts Jamaican dancefloor classic 'ShellyAnn.' The track is described as saucer-eyed euphoria verging on delirium, with driving drums, sputtering bass and warped vocal chops tangling with beaming chords and a synth line that bounces with infectious energy.

The two artists recorded the song in one afternoon, messing around with no intent other than to see what came out. MPH recalls, 'Skrillex would do some bits and pass the laptop to me. I'd do some bits and, pretty soon, we'd married our sounds together.'

After performing at festivals around the globe this summer, including Parklife in the UK and Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the upcoming CRSSD Festival in the U.S., MPH will play his biggest headline shows to date this fall. The tour will launch on September 19 at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen. The North American leg kicks off October 2 at REALM in Portland, OR, and includes shows at Ogden Theatre in Denver (November 14) and Black Creek Assembly in Toronto (November 27). He'll wrap up the run at Knockdown Center in New York City (November 28).

With a name that implies speed and a sound that defies limits, MPH sits at the bleeding edge of UK garage and bassline's global revival with a sound that bridges dark, gritty low-end heft to lush, uplifting melodies, playing some of the world's biggest stages like Coachella and Glastonbury, creating a modern classic with his shimmering remix of Calvin Harris' 'I'm Not Alone,' and landing on the USBs of tastemaking stars from Skrillex, Fred again.., Chris Lake, Disclosure, Peggy Gou, Sammy Virji, and more.

MPH – 2026 Tour Dates

9/19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset *

9/26 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD

10/2 – Portland, OR – REALM *

10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Breakaway Music Festival (B2B Gorgon City)

10/9 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta *

10/16 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick *

10/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – DGTL

10/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder

10/29 – Nashville, TN – Night We Met*

10/30 – Columbus, OH – Haunted Fest

10/31 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Convention Centre

11/6 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando

11/7 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston *

11/13 – Washington, DC – A.I. Warehouse *

11/14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

11/15 – Austin, TX – Seismic Dance Event

11/20 – Liverpool, UK – 24 Kitchen Street *

11/21 – Manchester, UK – Depot Mayfield/WHP (B2B Peggy Gou)*

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Black Creek Assembly *

11/28 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *

* headline show

The North American run continues through the fall with stops including Ogden Theatre in Denver on November 14, Black Creek Assembly in Toronto on November 27, and a closing show at Knockdown Center in New York City on November 28. The tour follows a summer of festival appearances for MPH, including Parklife, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, with a CRSSD Festival set also on the schedule.

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