The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced its newest May program, “Movement of Body and Story,” on Friday, May 30 at 4pm, featuring award-winning choreographer, playwright, and director nicHi douglas, alongside acclaimed UK playwright and screenwriter Sam Steiner, a recent finalist for the Hermitage Major Theater Award. This event will be presented at and in collaboration with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

In this two-part ‘master class' experience, two award-winning Hermitage Fellows and theater artists at the top of their game explore how the mind moves the body and the body inspires the mind. Choreographer and experimental theater-maker nicHi douglas is fresh from the news of winning the prestigious Callaway Award and Lucille Lortel Award, honoring nicHi's exceptional work Off-Broadway with the production of (pray) as a multi-hyphenate playwright, director, and choreographer. UK playwright and Hermitage Major Theater Award finalist Sam Steiner visits the Hermitage from London, where his work has been produced on the West End and beyond. His acclaimed plays have been translated into a dozen different languages and performed all over the world. This international playwright and screenwriter's subjects are as wide-ranging as the cultures that have embraced his work – from draconian censorship laws to Kayne West and table tennis, Steiner mines theatrical and cinematic gold in some of the most unexpected places.

Hermitage Fellow nicHi douglas, based in Brooklyn, is a Lucille Lortel, AUDELCO, Callaway, and Princess Grace Award-winning experimental theater and dance maker who is interested in leading community care centered creative processes. They are an Assistant Arts Professor at NYU/Tisch, where they teach dance and movement methodologies.

The critically acclaimed theater project (pray), for which douglas served as the playwright, director, and choreographer, won the 2024 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Ensemble. Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), a new play created by The TEAM and choregraphed by douglas, will have upcoming presentations at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

2024 Hermitage Major Theater Award finalist Sam Steiner is a playwright and screenwriter from Manchester, England. Among his acclaimed stage plays is Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, which has been performed all over the world in over a dozen languages and made its West End debut in 2023. For film, Steiner co-wrote the film Fingernails, starring Jesse Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White, as well as the upcoming film Rich Flu, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrrutia and starring Mary-Elizabeth Winstead and Rafe Spall. His current feature film slate includes Morning, which Justin Kurzel will direct; Laura Dern, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Noah Jupe will star with Cumberbatch's SunnyMarch producing. Steiner is also working on the original horror film Banquet and an original feature drama The Endling.

