MK and Sonny Fodera Unveil Full Remix Package for Latest Single 'One Night'

MK and Sonny Fodera have unveiled a six-track remix package for their latest single 'One Night' featuring Raphaella, out 24th January.

Listen below!

The record opens with an 'MK Dub' of the original, before Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla steps up with a deep, progressive take. Next up, the '6am Remix' from Glasgow's KC Lights is the most soulful offering within the package, while Liverpool-based duo Nightlapse asserts themselves with a pounding rework centred around forceful kick drums. Closing things out, Italian Mirko Di Florio transforms 'One Night' into an early morning dancefloor groover and US favourite Treasure Fingers brings Raphaella's vocal talents to the fore with his take on the original.

'One Night' capped off another massively successful year for MK, who took his AREA10 brand to some of the world's most sought-after party locations, including Creamfields, Parklife, Life Festival and Ibiza Rocks. In the US, he appeared at Gather Festival, Movement and clubs across Miami, Atlantic City and Las Vegas, while on the production front, he released progressive club hit 'Body 2 Body' in June, a track that has since amassed over a million streams on YouTube alone followed up by summer smasher 'There For You' in collaboration with UK duo Gorgon City which has racked up over fourteen million streams on Spotify.

In addition to the slew of new releases, MK's new globally syndicated radio show, AREA10 On Air, runs on KISS FM UK, Café Mambo and other selected European radio stations every four weeks on Thursdays. Fans can also listen to the radio show every month via Apple Podcasts.

A similarly celebrated house music star, Sonny Fodera's recent EP 'Vibrate', out on his own imprint Solotoko, was one of the sounds of summer 2019, following on from his fourth studio album Rise back in June. He's spent the months since performing at some of Ibiza's most recognisable club and fresh from five performances in the US, he embarks on a three-date Rise tour across the UK, playing in Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Bringing together a slew of lauded electronic artists, it's little wonder the 'One Night' remix package is so potent.





