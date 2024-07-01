MESSER Releases New Single 'Find Out'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MESSER, the dynamic rock band renowned for their evocative melodies and powerful anthems, has released a brand new single titled "Find Out" in Dolby Atmos. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“'Find Out' is about these times in our life, when your back is to the wall and a tidal wave of pressure has consumed you. It’s when you refuse to take another step backwards, and you know the only solution is to fight your way forward. This song is for the people that won't back down. For those who will not be silenced. The ones that fight for what they believe in and stand up for what is right. _

When push comes to shove……….F*ck Around, and FIND OUT,”_ says the band.

Along with the single, MESSER has also released a visually compelling music video for "Find Out," available in Dolby Atmos. The music video, filmed, edited, and directed by Maddox Messer, offers fans an immersive audio-visual experience.

In addition to this release, MESSER will be headlining tour dates this summer. The tour kicked off on June 25th in Seattle, WA at the Funhouse.

MESSER'S ability to encapsulate raw emotion within their music has resonated with audiences, making their releases highly anticipated events. The band's commitment to authenticity and relatable storytelling continues to solidify their place within the rock music landscape.

Recently, MESSER released their self-titled Deluxe Dolby Edition Album along with bonus tracks on all major music platforms on March 29, 2024.

MESSER Headline Dates:

7/2 - Salt Lake City - The DLC at Quarters

7/5 - Twin Falls, ID - 103.1 The Edge Presents:

The Red, White, and Blue, Electric BBQ Free Show

7/7 - Denver, CO - Black Buzzard at Oskar Blue

