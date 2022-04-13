MØ Shares 'New Moon' Featuring Rebecca Black

Danish superstar MØ has teamed up with internet pop sensation Rebecca Black to release an updated version of her single with 'New Moon', which is out today via RCA. The original version of 'New Moon' features on her recently released third album 'Motordrome' out now.

The triumphant 'New Moon' is given a fresh hyper-pop spin in the chorus with Rebecca's additional vocals echoing MØ's about leaving things behind and making a new start. They say;

Rebecca: "Mø has been one of my most favorite artists ever since I heard No Mythologies to Follow for the first time in high school. It's been a dream to get to put a verse on this song, which I fell in love with as soon as I heard it. So excited for everyone - very much including my high school self - to get to hear this song."

MØ: "New Moon is a song about manifesting a new era, a song about regaining control. Rebecca Black fit so perfectly into this energy and I love what she brought to this song. I also just adore her & it was so much fun to collaborate on this!"

'Motordrome' is MØ's first body of work since 2018's much lauded 'Forever Neverland' and the 10-track album is a commanding new collection of songs that combine full-blown pop with darker grungy punk alongside honest and confronting lyrics. Alongside 'New Moon', the album features the singles 'Kindness,' a love letter to her fans, the euphoric 'Live To Survive' the raw 'Goosebumps' and the ode to her teenage crush 'Brad Pitt'.

MØ enlisted friends and long-time collaborators Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding) and Noonie Bao (Halsey, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen) to help flesh out her original song workings, with further songwriting and production from a close circle including Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend, Adele), Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan), S.G. Lewis (Dua Lipa), Linus Wiklund and Yangze.

'Motordrome's' title came from a conversation MØ had with her mother about her battles with anxiety. The panic and intrusive thoughts called to mind the "dødstrome", which is an old carnival trick in which a stuntperson rides a motorcycle around the vertical walls of a motordrome at death-defying speeds. The making of the album proved to be MØ's escape from this deepening spiral, although the album is very much a document of a person-in-progress. While there is a strong sense of empowerment and of brighter days ahead, it also serves as a reminder that everyone has to deal with their own dødstrome and that there is no perfect remedy for life's struggles, and that's OK.

MØ returned to the road in February with US tour dates with Imagine Dragons alongside her own North America headline shows and she will be performing in Europe next month, including headlining a sold out London Heaven. Full dates are below.

Listen to the new remix here:

MØ 2022 Tour Dates

APRIL:

7th April @ Cat's Cradle, Chapel Hill

9th April @ Sound Money Festival, Miami

10th April @ Jannus Live, Tampa

11th April @ Terminal West, Atlanta

13th April @ Union Transfer, Philadelphia

14th April @ Webster Hall, New York

15th April @ Royale, Boston

17th April @ 9:30 Club, Washington

MAY:

12th May @ Parkteatret, Oslo *sold out*

13th May @ Debaser, Stockholm

15th May @ NIEBO, Warsaw

16th May @ Kesselhaus, Berlin

19th May @ Heaven, London *sold out*

20th May @ Le Trabendo, Paris

22nd May @ Orangerie - Botanique, Brussels

24th May @ Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam

REBECCA BLACK LIVE DATES

Friday April 15th - Day Club @ Hilton Palm Springs

Friday April 15th - Rhonda Queen of the Desert @ Ross Aviation Thermal Airport

Saturday April 16th - Rebecca Black (& Friends) DJ set @ Do LAB

Monday, May 2, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium @ TBA

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 - Paris, France @ Leis Etoiles

Thursday, May 5, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

Saturday, May 7, 2022 - London, UK @ Colours

Monday, May 9, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ G2

May 12-14, 2022, TBC - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

Sunday, May 15, 2022 - Heidelberg, Germany @ Queer Fest

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - Cologne, Germany @ Yuca

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine Am Berghain