Lyle Lovett Confirms 2025 Tour With His Acoustic Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will embark on an extensive tour with his Acoustic Group next year including newly confirmed stops at New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall (three nights), Galveston, TX’s Grand 1894 Opera House, Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak Center, Aspen’s Bell Up Aspen, Seattle’s Moore Theatre, Palm Desert’s McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts and Tucson’s Fox Tucson Theatre among others.

Unless otherwise noted, tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 31 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, August 2 at 10:00am local time. Full ticket details can be found HERE.

The 2025 dates follow Lovett’s current tour with his Large Band, which includes upcoming stops at Charlotte’s Knight Theater, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, Orlando’s Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s (two nights), Dallas’ Majestic Theatre (two nights), Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group, Large Band, or in conversation and song format, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performances will feature songs from across Lovett’s extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 2 at 10:00am local time

August 9—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Filene Center*

September 1—Santa Fe, NM—Santa Fe Opera

September 19—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 27—LaGrange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre+

September 28—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater+

September 29—Durham, NC—DPAC+

October 1—Wilmington, NC—Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College+

October 2—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium+

October 3—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre+

October 4—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall+

October 5—Pompano, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheater+

October 6—Tallahassee, FL—Ruby Diamond Concert Hall+

October 7—Orlando, FL—Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+

October 9—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s+

October 10—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s+

October 11—Germantown, TN—Germantown Performing Arts Center+

October 12—Stillwater, OK—The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts+

October 13—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center+

October 15—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre‡

October 16—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre‡

October 17—Longview, TX—LeTourneau University Belcher Center+

October 18—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+ (free for residents of The Woodlands)

October 20—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater+

October 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater+

October 22—Fort Worth, TX—Bass Performance Hall+

November 1-3—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush Cowboy Moon

February 4—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1984 Opera House^

February 5—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall^ (on-sale timing TBA)

February 6—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall^ (on-sale timing TBA)

February 7—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall^ (on-sale timing TBA)

February 8—Kerrville, TX—Arcadia Live Theatre^

February 11—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center^

February 12—Greeley, CO—Union Colony Civic Center^

February 13—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen^

February 14—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center^

February 15—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion^

February 16—Grand Junction, CO—The Historic Avalon Theatre^ (on-sale timing TBA)

February 19—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre^

February 20—Bellingham, WA—Mount Baker Theatre^

February 21—Olympia, WA—Washington Center for the Performing Arts^

February 22—Salem, OR—Elsinore Theatre^

February 23—Astoria, OR—Liberty Theatre^

February 26—Folsom, CA—The Harris Center^

February 27—Vacaville, CA—Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre^

February 28—San Luis Obispo, CA— Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo^

March 1—Carmel-By-the-Sea, CA—Sunset Cultural Center^ (on-sale timing TBA)

March 2—Palm Desert, CA—McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts^

March 3—Thousand Oaks, CA—Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center^

March 5—Del Mar, CA—The Sound at Del Mar^

March 6—Cerritos, CA—Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts^

March 10—Scottsdale, AZ—Arizona Musicfest at Highlands Church^

March 11—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre^

April 3—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 4—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 5—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

*Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band

+Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

‡Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest The War and Treaty

^Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

#with the Nashville Symphony

Comments