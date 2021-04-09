Luz Reveals New Single 'counting houses'

Breaking Irish artist Luz (pronounced Luce) has today revealed her new single "counting houses," out now via London based artist services company Platoon. Recorded between her home studio in Co.Offaly, Ireland and remotely during lockdown with producer JMAC (Haux, Rosie Carney, Matilda Mann), counting houses is the fourth single from Luz and follows "we'll be fine," "i'm lonely" and "the author," all of which were released in 2020.

Speaking about "counting houses" Luz says:

"It's a song about positivity and hope of what's to come. It's about reassurance that you can make the choices that are best for you without the influence of others and that there are people out there that will make you feel most like yourself".

By her own admission, the last twelve months have been full of standout moments for the 20-year-old Irish, half Argentinian musician, who released three singles in 2020, largely during lockdown. These tracks have been streamed more than 30 million times across DSPs to date and Luz has received praise and support from almost all of her favourite musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Sigrid, Julia Michaels, Lewis Capaldi, Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan.

During isolation last year, Luz covered Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" on TikTok. Her piano version of this cover has now amassed over 8 million views and led to Dua Lipa reacting to the cover as part of a HouseParty takeover in May, declaring "I love this so much". Watch the clip here.

Luz will be supporting JP Saxe on his rescheduled European tour dates next year. Further details to follow.

Photo Credit: Harvey Pearson