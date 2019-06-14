Luxury Returns With New Album 'Trophies' & Feature Length Documentary

Indie rock veterans Luxury return today with their fifth record, Trophies, now streaming and available for purchase on CD and LP. Luxury formed in the mid-'90s in the small southern town of Toccoa, Georgia (home of James Brown "The Godfather of Soul") and were brash and swaggering from the outset with an ever-present flamboyance from lead singer Lee Bozeman. Like Fugazi fronted by Morrissey, they became known for their live shows, which always felt close to imploding under their own frantic energy. However, tragedy struck while touring around their 1995 debut full-length, Amazing and Thank You, as the band suffered a catastrophic wreck that resulted in three broken necks, an almost crippled Lee, and a wide-eyed new regard for life. In the wake of recovery, the members began to focus their energies intensely on reflecting upon life as it is lived: a journey that eventually led to Lee Bozeman, guitarist Jamey Bozeman, and bassist Chris Foley becoming Eastern Orthodox priests. Trophies is Luxury's first release with three-fifths of the band ordained, and with it Bozeman finally begins to answer a question he posed with their debut, "So, what do you expect from life?"

Trophies was recorded and mixed by Matt Goldman at Glow In the Dark Studios in Atlanta, and the making of the entire project was visually documented by Matt Hinton - director of the critically acclaimed documentary Awake, My Soul: The Story of the Sacred Harp. The footage would become a part of his follow-up, Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury, which released last month via Abramorama (Exit Through the Giftshop, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week). The film is currently screening across America throughout this summer with showings in Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, Athens, Asheville, and more. Please see below for full tour details (more dates to be announced).

TROPHIES TRACKLIST:

1. Ginsberg Reading 'Howl'

2. Parallel Love

3. Trophies

4. Don't Feel Bad If You Don't Feel Better Right Away

5. The War on Women

6. You Must Change Your Life

7. Museums In Decline

8. Words of Mouth

9. Courage, Courage

10.The Gates of Paradise (Give Praise Where Praise Is Due)

UPCOMING FILM SCREENINGS:

June 17 - Harkins Theatre Shea 14 - Scottsdale, AZ

June 19 - Plaza Theatre - Atlanta, GA

June 20 - Ciné - Athens, GA

June 27 - The Regent Theatre - Arlington, MA

July 11 - Grail Movie House - Asheville, NC

July 14 - Laemmle Glendale - Glendale, CA

July 15 - Laemmle NoHo 7 - Los Angeles, CA

July 16 - Landmark Hillcrest - San Diego, CA

July 17 - The Art Theatre - Long Beach, CA

July 19 - The Spinning Jenny - Greer, SC

July 22 - Jacob Burns Film Center - Pleasantville, NY

July 22 - Hollywood Theatre - Portland, OR

July 24 - Northwest Film Forum - Seattle, WA

July 25 - Northwest Film Forum - Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Jared Swafford





