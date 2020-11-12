Luke Laird Releases Exclusive Sample Pack with Splice

Check out the royalty-free library below!

It's a music producer's personal touches and quirks that turn what they work on into gold-a "secret sauce," if you will-and for the vast majority of producers, that sauce stays secret. But now, thanks to royalty-free sound library service Splice and multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA award-winning producer Luke Laird, producers and songwriters can tap into some of that magic with Laird's new, exclusive Splice sample pack. From his work on Kacey Musgraves' Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material to Sam Hunt's newest #1 single, "Hard To Forget," Laird's work as a producer echoes throughout Music City, U.S.A., and is now available to drop into bedroom demo sessions, songwriting sit-downs, and final mix tweaks worldwide.

In Laird's first Splice pack, he shares the building blocks of any great pop, country, singer-songwriter, or indie hit. Find drum loops and one-shots, guitar (electric and acoustic), bass, key loops, and vocals. In all, more than 70 loops and 13 one-shot samples are included with the pack, allowing for producers to dial in thousands of combinations, use Laird's beatbox samples as a songwriting template, or cull just one drum hit as the final puzzle piece of their song. More information on Laird's Splice pack, as well as info on how to subscribe and use Splice, can be found right here.

"I've loved beatboxing since I was a kid. It's the way I start a lot of my songs so I'm excited to share some of my beatbox loops as well as other instruments and sounds," says Laird. "Splice has opened the door for so many up and coming producers to have access to great sounds and I'm honored to be a part of the Splice community and all of its incredible music creators."

The release of Laird's Artist Exclusive Splice pack comes hot on the heels of his debut solo album, Music Row; a self-produced ten song collection chronicling his journey from being a kid in rural Hartstown, PA, to becoming one of the most in-demand co-writers and producers in Music City USA. Rolling Stone premiered the album's title track and first single, "Music Row," noting that, "The song deftly straddles the line between old Nashville and new, mixing weeping steel guitar with a computerized drum loop."; Taste of Country praised Laird's meld of styles on "Good Friends" saying, "Steel guitar cries across the intro and chorus, but Laird's more contemporary influences color the song with a unique and personal set of tones."; and Billboard dug deep asking 20 questions about Laird's life and songwriting process. Fans can now stream or purchase Music Row right here.

Spending all day, working on a song-that's Luke Laird. Quiet but full of music, hard-working but playful, quick-witted but kind: He has long-since joined the country music ranks he idolized as a kid growing up in tiny Hartstown, Pennsylvania. Over the last decade, the Nashville-based Laird has penned 24 No. 1 country songs, earned two Grammys, clinched Songwriter of the Year titles from BMI and the Academy of Country Music, and taken home too much more industry hardware to gracefully list here. But while music's top-tier and liner-notes lovers know his name, Laird has typically shirked spotlights-until now. With his new album Music Row, Laird offers an intimate look into his journey from Hartstown to Nashville. The first-ever record from one of music's most trusted creators and collaborators, Music Row is a songwriter's story, traversing childhood, grief, addiction, family, and the community he loves. The songs are deeply personal and sometimes raw, all delivered by the songwriter himself. This first release comes hot on the heels of the debut of Laird's Country Replay Radio show on Apple Music. Launched in August, Country Replay Radio finds Laird helping listeners rediscover songs they never knew they missed. More information can be found here.

