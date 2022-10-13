Luke Combs' World Tour Breaks Global Records as 37 of 39 Shows Sell Out Immediately Including All Sixteen Stadium Dates

In yet another unprecedented feat, country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs immediately sold out 37 of the 39 shows on his massive World Tour, including all sixteen of the North American stadium dates as well as the four new shows added in London, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane due to overwhelming demand.

The tour broke multiple records across the world including the fastest sell-outs ever at Arlington's AT&T Stadium and St. Louis' Busch Stadium as well as the fastest sell-out by a first time Gillette Stadium performer in any genre.

It also ranks as one of the fastest selling arena tours ever by a country artist in the UK, while Combs is the first international artist to sell-out an Australian and New Zealand tour, which he did within just hours. The Stockholm show has also been moved to a larger venue (Avicii Arena) to accommodate ticket demand. See below for complete itinerary.

The tour is just the latest milestone for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking 14th consecutive #1 with "The Kind of Love We Make," which also reached #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Combs is also nominated for three awards at the 2022 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his acclaimed new record, Growin' Up.

Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), Growin' Up debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and follows 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25, 2023-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1, 2023-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2023-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22, 2023-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2023-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6, 2023-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13, 2023-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20, 2023-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27, 2023-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3, 2023-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10, 2023-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17, 2023-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8, 2023-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15, 2023-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22, 2023-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29, 2023-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2023-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23, 2023-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26, 2023-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30, 2023-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1, 2023-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4, 2023-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6, 2023-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8, 2023-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10, 2023-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 11, 2023-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13, 2023-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14, 2023-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16, 2023-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2023-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman