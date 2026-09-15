Luke Combs Earns 23rd Consecutive #1 With 'Be By You'

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Luke Combs continues his run at country radio as his song, 'Be By You,' is #1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week. The song is Combs' 23rd consecutive solo single to top the chart and extends his own record for the most consecutive #1s to start a career. The track is also Combs' 27th #1 single overall, including his collaborations with Post Malone, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green and Jameson Rodgers.

Additionally, 'Be By You' is currently #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for the fourth-consecutive week, tying the record for most songs to top the chart for four weeks this decade.

The achievements are the latest for the 11x CMA-winner, who is nominated for three awards at the 60th Annual CMA Awards this fall: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (The Way I Am).

Combs will continue his 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' this spring, which includes sold-out shows at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium and San Diego's Petco Park as well as stops at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and Detroit's Ford Field among others. Tickets for the in-the-round shows, which will feature special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin, are on-sale now with an average ticket price of $130. Full details can be found at www.lukecombs.com/tour.

The upcoming dates follow Combs' 2026 run, which sold 1,371,329 tickets and included sold-out, record-breaking shows at London's Wembley Stadium (first country solo artist ever to headline, let alone sell out multiple nights), Ireland's Slane Castle (first artist ever to sell-out back-to-back nights), Paris' Accor Arena (first country artist to sell-out the venue), Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA (largest ever country show in The Netherlands) and Sweden's Ullevi Stadium (largest attendance for a country concert), among many others. The tour also featured Combs' biggest headline show to date, where he performed to over 90,000 fans at Columbus' Ohio Stadium, and a presentation of three Guinness World Records: the first solo country artist to headline Wembley Stadium, most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since debut and most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart from one album.

The tour follows the release of Combs' new album, The Way I Am, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past spring (Sony Music Nashville).

Combs was honored with a TIME100 cover story and a tribute by Ed SHeeran, sat down with GQ for an in-depth profile and was featured on The New York Times Popcast, Hot Ones, GQ's '10 Essentials,' Therapuss, The Zane Lowe Show, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, The BertCast, The Zach Sang Show, Track Star and Bussin' with the Boys.

Combs also recently became the first artist ever to have two different songs simultaneously top the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts and the first to hold the top two spots simultaneously on Billboard's Country Airplay chart twice. Additionally, he's the first country artist with three songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Last year, Combs made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, in addition to topping the bills at all-genre festivals such as Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest.

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ('Guy For That' + 'Missin' You Like This'), Bailey Zimmerman ('Backup Plan,' the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ('WHY') and Alex Warren ('Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)'), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with additional locations opening in Las Vegas and Orlando.

Combs also performed a duet of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline 'Concert for Carolina,' a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR 2027

April 3—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium*

April 10—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium*

April 17—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (LOW TICKETS)

April 24—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 1—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 8—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium*

May 15—Kansas City, MO—Arrowhead Stadium*

May 29—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 5—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (LOW TICKETS)

June 12—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium*

June 19—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High*

June 26—San Diego, CA—Petco Park* (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin

Photo Credit: Robby Klein



Photo Credit: Robby Klein

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