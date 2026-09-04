Photos: Maddie Font of MADDIE & TAE Releases Debut Solo Single "Drive Me Around"

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After more than 15 years growing up in country music as one half of multi-Platinum duo MADDIE & TAE, Maddie Font is stepping forward on her own with the release of her first solo song, 'Drive Me Around,' available everywhere now. Co-produced by Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews and written by Font, Singleton and Brent Anderson, the new track finds meaning in love's simplest currency – time together. The release arrives alongside a cinematic new music video, starring Font and her husband, bringing the song's story to life.

Photo Credit: Marisa Braden











'I'm so grateful for this new beginning and the chance for fans to discover who I am as a solo artist, vocalist and songwriter,' shares Font. 'I made this music while navigating one of the most unknown seasons of my life, and I'm incredibly proud of what came out of it. I hope people can hear how much fun I'm having, especially with 'Drive Me Around.' I can't wait to share what's next, and I'll be forever grateful for the OG Maddie & Tae fans and everyone who comes along this journey with me.'

Bringing the audience that grew up alongside her into this bold new era with the lead voice and storytelling fans have loved for years, 'Drive Me Around' marks the beginning of a deeply personal new chapter. After a career filled with milestones, Font isn't starting over, but instead getting the chance to show audiences who she is now.

The Texas native looks ahead to tour dates and new releases this year. To keep up with her announcements, visit maddiefont.com and follow her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Maddie Font

After more than 15 years growing up in country music as one half of multi-Platinum duo MADDIE & TAE, Maddie Font is stepping forward on her own and bringing the audience that grew up alongside her into this bold new era. Her first solo release, 'Drive Me Around,' is more than a new song; it's the beginning of a deeply personal new chapter, pairing the lead voice and storytelling fans have loved for years. Produced by acclaimed songwriter and longtime creative partner Jonathan Singleton (producer of Luke Combs and more), the song finds meaning in love's simplest currency – time together. Its cinematic video makes that story even more personal, starring Font alongside her husband. After a career filled with milestones, Font isn't starting over, but instead getting the chance to show audiences who she is now.



Photo Credit: Marisa Braden

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