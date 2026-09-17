Luke Bryan to perform Live from Roku City concert

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Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is taking the Roku City stage, giving streamers an exclusive concert experience on the Roku platform. The country superstar's 'Live from Roku City' performances will launch Sept. 19 on Roku, the day after the release of Bryan's ninth studio album, 'Signs.'

In this exclusive platform experience, fans will be able to see Bryan perform fan-favorite 'Play It Again,' the recent hit single 'Country and She Knows It,' and a special homage to Bryan's favorite television theme song, 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name,' from the series 'Cheers.'

'Luke Bryan knows how to turn any stage into a celebration, and we're thrilled to bring that energy to Roku City,' said Lisa Holme, Head of Content, Roku Media. 'To borrow a line from Luke himself, we didn't want this night to end. We're excited to celebrate his new album alongside his fans and create a uniquely Roku experience that brings Luke and his music directly to millions of streamers.'

'Thank you to the team at Roku for allowing me to share my music with my fans and Roku users in such an exciting and interactive way. I had a blast performing on stage against the iconic Roku City skyline,' said Luke Bryan.

This performance and platform experience follows 'Live From Roku City Celebrates Wicked: For Good' and 'Live From Roku City Featuring Demi Lovato.' 'Live from Roku City' transforms the iconic animated cityscape into a stage for music, original storytelling, and interactive programming. With Roku used by over half of all U.S. broadband homes, these performances will reach millions of viewers, making 'Live from Roku City' a powerful and unique space for exclusive experiences that drive engagement and seamlessly blend entertainment with discovery.

'Live from Roku City: Luke Bryan' is overseen by Brian Tannenbaum and Randall Bobbitt on behalf of Roku.

During his career, Luke has amassed 27.2 Billion global streams, 12 Million global album sales, and more than 48 Million track sales worldwide. He has 132 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 112.5 Million in single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. He has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he's accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional honors include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters, and receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

Luke has sold more than 20 million concert tickets throughout his career. This year, fans can see him on the 'Word On The Street Tour,' his 'Farm Tour' shows in September, and co-headlining Double Down dates with Jason Aldean. On September 18, Luke will release his ninth studio album, Signs.

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