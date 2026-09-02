Luke Bryan Sets SIGNS Album Closer "Finders Keepers" With Luke Combs

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Luke Bryan has revealed that the final track on his upcoming ninth studio album, SIGNS, is a collaboration with Luke Combs on 'Finders Keepers.' Bryan's album is set for release on September 18; pre-order here. The song leads the album's track sequencing, as shown below.

'I've always wanted to get him [Combs] on a song,' said Bryan. 'Obviously, he's an amazing singer, and we've become buddies over the years. I've always wanted a Luke & Luke moment. The first time I heard this song, I was in the middle of recording in the studio, and my manager played me the song. It hit me like a ton of bricks from the moment I heard it, and I recorded it on the fly. I want to thank the writers, Beau Bailey and Jimi Bell, and Sam Ellis, for never giving up on this song and for making sure it got to me. When Luke (Combs) heard it, he called me right back and said, 'let's do this thing.''

SIGNS also includes Luke's current single, 'Country And She Knows It,' written by Josh Miller, Parker Welling, and Matt Dragstrem. The song is described as a 'fun, energetic anthem' (iHeartRadio) and a 'perfect, high-energy addition to both his live shows and country radio' (Country Now).

Luke spoke exclusively with Melinda Newman of Billboard Magazine about the album. Read the story here.

SIGNS Track Listing & Sequencing

1. 'Finders Keepers' – Written by Jimi Bell, Beau Bailey, Sam Ellis

2. 'Country And She Knows It' – Written by Josh Miller, Parker Welling, Matt Dragstrem

3. 'Word On The Street' – Written by Payton Smith, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach

4. 'Signs' – Written by Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, Jon Mills

5. 'Fish Hunt Golf Drink' – Written by Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill

7. 'Woods' – Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Matt Dragstrem, Taylor Phillips

8. 'Down Goes The Whiskey' – Written by Jeb Gipson, Whitney Duncan, Jonathan Singleton

9. 'Crooked Rows Of Corn' – Written by Luke Bryan, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem

10. 'I Like Loving You' – Written by Jimi Bell, Kyle Sturrock, Jimmy Robbins

11. 'Killer' – Written by Davis Corley, Mark Addison Chandler, Nate Kenyon

12. 'Praying By The Rules' – Written by Blake Bollinger, Chris Lucas, Nate Kenyon, Preston Brust

Luke's studio albums:

August 2007 I'll Stay Me

October 2009 Doin' My Thing

August 2011 tailgates & tanlines

August 2013 Crash My Party

August 2015 Kill The Lights

December 2017 What Makes You Country

August 2020/April 2021 Born Here Live Here Die Here + Deluxe

September 2024 Mind Of A Country Boy

September 18, 2026 SIGNS

Luke continues his 'Word On The Street Tour' through September, including a show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, four Farm Tour 2026 dates, and the finale of the Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean, which takes place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on December 11.

Word On The Street, Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean, and Farm Tour dates

9-10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9-17 Latrobe, PA 1846 Farms – FARM TOUR

9-18 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm – FARM TOUR

9-19 Brookston, IN Prairie View Farms – FARM TOUR

9-20 Allegan, MI John Schaendorft Dairy – FARM TOUR

9-24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – **Luke Bryan & FRIENDS

9-26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

*12-11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium – *Double Down Tour

+ festival or event show

*Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed 27.2 Billion global streams, 12 Million global album sales, and more than 48 Million track sales worldwide. He has 132 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 112.5 Million in single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. He has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he's accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional honors include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters, and receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein/Jim Wright



Photo Credit: Robby Klein/Jim Wright

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