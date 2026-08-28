DAN SEALS & FRIENDS: THE LAST DUET Tribute Album Out Now

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The long-awaited posthumous duets tribute album, Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, is available now. Honoring the life and legacy of the late Dan Seals, this star-studded collection of duets blends his voice, using extracted vocals from previously released tracks alongside modern-day artists from a wide variety of genres and generations. Featuring a wide range of artists from evocative musicians such as Jackie Evancho and Katharine McPhee, to GRAMMY winners Blake Shelton and Tanya Tucker, and ACM and CMA winner Jamey Johnson, each track is thoughtfully reimagined, a credit to Seals' longtime producer Kyle Lehning, who developed the project. The album is a collaboration between the Dan Seals Estate and record label Melody Place.

'Dan was always true: as a singer, as an artist and as a man,' says award-winning producer Lehning. 'Seeing the way all of these artists responded when they had Dan's voice in their ears shows how that warm truth in his voice still touches people in the best way. The song 'Still Reelin'' was Dan reflecting on the effect that Elvis and the early rock n' rollers had on him as a child; it's nice to see that people are 'still reelin'' from his music today.'

Lehning produced the album and was Seals' closest collaborator and producer throughout his career. He pulled the vocals from Dan's In A Quiet Room project from the mid '90s, rerecording the instrumentation alongside the guest vocals on each song.

Since the album's announcement in January, several songs have been released, including classics 'Nights Are Forever (Without You)' with Sara Evans, 'You Still Move Me' with Marie Osmond, and 'Bop' with Tanya Tucker. Additionally, former England Dan bandmate John Ford Coley recorded a brand-new 50th anniversary edition of their England Dan & John Ford Coley hit, 'I'd Really Love To See You Tonight,' accompanied by an emotional tribute video.

Another highlight was Ned LeDoux, son of the late Chris LeDoux, playing a western troubadour in the new version of 'God Must Be A Cowboy,' with a charming new music video.

'Dan Seals is without question in my top five favorite country artists of all time. And I had a chance to meet him, I had a chance to write a song with him, so getting to know Dan was a bucket-list thing for me. Getting to sing on this record with him was an honor, and it's a shame that Dan's gone now and I didn't get to have that moment with him in the studio. But, I'm honored and I cherish the fact that our voices are now blended together on this record,' said Blake Shelton.

'Dan Seals is one of the great voices of the '80s that sculpted the sound and style of songwriters and artists like me that were raised on that era of country music,' said Jamey Johnson.

Seals was a versatile artist, unafraid to take musical risks with his dynamic songs. His sound bridged the gap between country, rock, and pop genres, which has forever impacted the industry as a whole. Whether he was a solo artist or alongside bandmates such as John Ford Coley and his brother, Jim Seals, he found a way to make every track stand out.

Seals' storied solo career earned him 11 No. 1 hit singles, two CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and a posthumous induction to the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet Tracklisting

1. 'Big Wheels in the Moonlight' featuring Blake Shelton

2. 'God Must Be A Cowboy' featuring Ned LeDoux

3. 'Nights Are Forever Without You' featuring Sara Evans

4. 'Bop' featuring Tanya Tucker

5. 'You Still Move Me' featuring Marie Osmond

6. 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' featuring Luke Bryan

7. 'The Healing Kind' featuring Katharine McPhee

8. 'Wood' featuring John Berry

9. 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight (50th Anniversary Edition)' featuring John Ford Coley

10. 'Love is the Answer' featuring Jackie Evancho

11. 'Addicted' featuring The Castellows

12. 'I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Again' featuring Suzy Bogguss

13. 'Love On Arrival' featuring Wendy Moten

14. 'One Friend' featuring Lynda Carter

15. 'Three Time Loser' featuring Jamey Johnson

16. 'My Baby's Got Good Timing' featuring Jasmine Amy Rogers

17. 'They Rage On' featuring Vince Gill

18. 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)' featuring Alabama

Album Produced By: Kyle Lehning

About Dan Seals

Dan Seals was never one to follow convention. Born and raised in Texas, he played a right-handed, 12-string guitar with his left hand and eight strings— 'upside down and backwards,' as he liked to say. This unconventional approach carried through his entire career, as he seamlessly transitioned from pop stardom to country success. Seals first gained fame as 'England Dan' in the pop-rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair's 1976 hit 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight' cemented their place in pop history, followed by other classics, 'Nights Are Forever Without You' and 'Love Is The Answer.' When the duo disbanded, Seals faced financial struggles as he worked for years to rebuild his career. Determined to find a new path, he embraced his country roots. In 1984, 'God Must Be a Cowboy' gave him his first country top 10 hit. This paved the way for an astonishing run of eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Hits such as 'Bop,' 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold),' and 'Meet Me in Montana,' featuring Marie Osmond, showcased his ability to blend emotional depth with commercial appeal. His work earned him 2 CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and a loyal fanbase. Seals was known for his artistic integrity, only recording songs that stirred him emotionally. His producer, Kyle Lehning, recalled how he pursued excellence with 'light-hearted seriousness' in the studio. When the radio hits slowed, Seals remained a beloved touring act, later performing with his brother Jim (from Seals & Crofts) as Seals & Seals, bringing their respective catalogs to audiences worldwide. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2007, Seals faced his final days with the same grace he brought to his music. He passed away on March 25, 2009, at 8:30 p.m.—'Showtime,' as his manager put it. Seals was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025. His legacy remains one of versatility, authenticity, and an enduring impact on both pop and country music. A duets album, Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, featuring Seals' vocals with a cavalcade of respected musicians, is out now.

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