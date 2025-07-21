Lukas Nelson Confirms Extensive 'The American Romance Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson will embark on his extensive The American Romance Tour this fall, which includes newly confirmed stops at Austin’s Paramount Theatre (two nights), Dallas’ Majestic Theatre, Nashville’s Pinnacle, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Theater, Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl and Chicago’s The Vic among others. See below for full tour routing.

Tickets for the new dates, which will feature special guests Stephen Wilson Jr., The Band Loula and Laci Kaye Booth, will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, July 24 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following on Friday, July 25 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The tour celebrates Nelson’s acclaimed new album, American Romance, which was released last month via Sony Music Nashville. Across the twelve tracks, including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., Nelson tells stories of his life on the road, detailing the joys, complexities, beauty and heartbreak he’s encountered during his travels across the country.

Since his debut over a decade ago, Nelson has released eight studio albums, including 2023’s Sticks and Stones, which spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and reached #1 on the Alt Country chart. Nelson recently joined forces with The Travelin’ McCourys and Sierra Ferrell for a bluegrass-inspired rendition of Adele’s iconic hit, “Someone Like You,” and has also worked with artists such as Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Miranda Lambert, The Pistol Annies and more. Most recently, he performed at the MusiCares 2025 Person of the Year Gala, where he honored the Grateful Dead by performing “It Must Have Been the Roses” with Sierra Ferrell.

Additionally, Nelson co-produced and co-wrote much of the music for the acclaimed 2018 film A Star is Born, in which he also appeared. The soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music.

LUKAS NELSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 25 at 10:00am local time

July 23—Kingston, NY—Ulster Performing Arts Center

July 25—Rutland, VT—Paramount Theatre

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

July 28—Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company

August 1—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival*

August 2—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival*

August 3—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 6—Billings, MT—Pub Station

August 8—Park City, UT—Canyons Village at Park City

August 10—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

September 13—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues and Brews Festival

September 19—Ashland, KY—Healing Appalachia

September 20—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Festival

September 29—Austin, TX—Paramount Theatre†

September 30—Austin, TX—Paramount Theatre†

October 2—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre†

October 3—Little Rock, AR—The Hall†

October 4—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 6—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

October 8—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle§

October 9—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre§

October 10—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 12—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion‡

October 14—Washington, D.C—Lincoln Theater§

October 15—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl§

October 21—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron§

October 22—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre§

October 24—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave§

October 25—Madison, WI—The Sylvee§

October 26—Chicago, IL—The Vic§

October 28—Saint Paul, MN—Palace Theater§

October 29—Omaha, NE—The Admiral§

October 31—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre§

*supporting Dave Matthews

†with special guest Laci Kaye Booth

§with special guest The Band Loula

‡with special guests Stephen Wilson Jr. and The Band Loula

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato