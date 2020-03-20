Lukas Graham Releases New Song 'Scars'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham shares emotive new track "Scars" today on Warner Records. The song is accompanied by a lyric video filmed by his wife while social distancing at their home in Denmark during this Coronavirus pandemic. About the song, Lukas explains, "Scars come in many shapes and forms. The physical ones are often the easiest to deal with, while psychological scars, can be very hard to cope with because no one can see them so we have to actively share them. We need to talk about these things in order to heal."

"Scars" is the latest release from Danish artist Lukas Graham, following last year's single "Lie." His platinum-certified "Love Someone," from 2018's 3 (The Purple Album), has now been streamed over 500M times and gone multi-platinum or platinum in 12 countries, with performances on Good Morning America, American Idol, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, LIVE with Kelly & Ryan and more. Lukas Graham made his global debut with 2016 self-titled debut album, spawning the 7X platinum, 3X GRAMMY® nominated hit "7 Years," which has been streamed over 1 BILLION times on Spotify worldwide. The breakout smash was the highest-selling single by a debut artist in 2016, and catapulted the Danish artist to sold-out tours around the world, critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, and countless television performances, including The GRAMMY® Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, where he was also nominated for "Best New Artist." The song transformed Danish singer Lukas Forchhammer's life into a whirlwind - a world away from his beginnings, born on a couch in Christiania, an impoverished quasi-commune located in the center of Copenhagen.





