Lucky Chops Set To Release Self-Titled Studio Album September 27

NYC's premier brass funk band LUCKY CHOPS are set to release their self-titled studio album on September 27, featuring eleven original tracks marking their first full-length effort. The dynamic, horn-based collective, known for their infectious live performances, first gained viral fame and millions of engaged views, busking in the subways, amassing more than 1.5 million subscribers across social media.

Lucky Chops' new album showcases the band's high energy, genre-fusing signature sound, introducing modern production techniques and catchy sing-along hooks to best pair with their epic live performances.

Check out their new video/first single "Full Heart Fancy" here.

Lucky Chops first broke out after a 2014 video of their subway performance mash-up of Lipps Inc.'s "Funkytown" and James Brown's "I Feel Good" went viral. The group built a global audience, which led to recording and touring in more than twenty five countries, across several continents. Check out the video here.

The quintessential NYC band first connected at Manhattan's famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school and officially formed in 2006, on a mission to share the inspirational and healing power of music. The band is also dedicated to supporting music education and regularly perform at clinics and educational outreaches to help train and inspire the next generation of musicians.

New album Lucky Chops follows the band's 2018 EP Virtue and Vice Sessions, Vol. 1. Pre-order here and receive exclusive content and experiences.





