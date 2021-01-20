Low Cut Connie to Perform at Joe Biden Inauguration Celebration

Low Cut Connie will perform at the official home states inaguration celebration event for President-Elect Joe Biden. The virtual event invites fans to join the PA Democratic Party and the DE Democratic Party to celebrate the historic moment for our states and nation.

The celebration will feature a video message from Biden himself, plus special guests including Senator Bob Casey, Senator Chris Coons, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, and state party chairs Nancy Mills and Betsy Maron.

The event will take place later today, Wednesday, January 20 at 7:00pm UK / 2:00 pm ET and RSVP's are now open . Watch the official event HERE

"It's an honour to represent Philly and Pennsylvania at this inauguration event. These are challenging times and I believe that art and performance can help point the way to a more open-minded future in this country," says Adam Weiner. "I love the idea that Kamala and Joe were watching my Tough Cookies show with me rolling around half naked singing '90s techno with a cheese grater in my hands and were like 'This is what we need!'"

Last weekend, Low Cut Connie performed the 72nd installment of his twice-weekly variety livestream show ' Tough Cookies.' The 73rd episode will take place this Saturday, January 22 at 11:00pm UK / 6:00pm ET. In addition to live performances and riotous commentary, Adam Weiner has recently interviewed artists and personalities such as Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Nick Hornby on the show.

In October, Low Cut Connie released his critically-acclaimed 6th studio album Private Lives via Contender Records. The album was praised by The New Yorker , who dubbed Adam Weiner the "Pandemic Person of the Year," as well Rolling Stone included it on their '50 best Albums of 2020' list at #34 and said, "Philly's patron saint of ass-shakers let his ambitions run wild on his band's Private Lives, a 17-song double album that somehow doesn't drag."