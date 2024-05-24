Low Cut Connie Teams with Little Steven For Remix of 'ARE YOU GONNA RUN?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Low Cut Connie releases a reimagined version of “ARE YOU GONNA RUN?” that was remixed by Little Steven and adds his signature lead guitar and backing vocals. The remix, out now via Contender Records / Wicked Cool, originally appeared on Low Cut Connie’s critically acclaimed 2023 album ART DEALERS and was premiered via Rolling Stone, who spoke with Adam Weiner about the collaboration.

About the collaboration, Adam Weiner AKA Low Cut Connie explains: "Stevie heard the song last year when it came out and flipped. He asked to do a remix with his voice and guitar added to give it some extra E Street vibes. His additions are really soulful. It’s been an absolutely killer collaboration.”

The release of “ARE YOU GONNA RUN? (The Little Steven Remix)” (feat. Little Steven) follows last month’s announcement of “The Connie Club,” Adam Weiner’s weekly radio show that will air exclusively on WXPN and XPN.org starting Saturday June 1 at 5:00 pm EST. The freewheeling hour-long program will air for 10 weeks throughout the summer alongside a series of “Connie Club Live” tapings that will occur on June 13, July 11, and August 8 at Ardmore Music Hall. These limited capacity live tapings will feature Low Cut Connie live with a full band with a variety of special guests from the worlds of music, comedy, and sports. Tickets are on sale now.

Following on the heels of Weiner's successful Tough Cookies series and inspired by vintage freeform FM radio broadcasts, The Connie Club will integrate vinyl records, interviews, spontaneous live performances, comedy and audience participation.

Late last year, Low Cut Connie spoke with Rolling Stone about the ART DEALERS feature documentary and concert film, which premiered at the Richmond International Film Festival and took home their 2023 Artistic Vision Award. More details about a wider release of the ART DEALERS film will arrive later this year.

Tour Dates:

May 31 - Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall (Solo)

June 13 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall (Connie Club Live)

June 15 - Plymouth, MA @ Spire Center for Performing Arts

July 11 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall (Connie Club Live)

July 13 - Jeffersonville, IN @ The Depot at NoCo

August 8 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall (Connie Club Live)

August 10 - Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse

August 11 - Queens, NY @ The Rockaway Hotel

Photo Credit: David Norbut

