KNOX GOES AWAY Begins Streaming on Max Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Saban Films’ KNOX GOES AWAY will make its streaming debut on Max in the U.S. on FRIDAY, JULY 26. The film will be available on HBO and will make its linear debut on SATURDAY, JULY 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Academy Award® nominee Michael Keaton directs and stars in this unpredictable thriller as John Knox, a hit man attempting to make amends before his recently discovered dementia takes over. Aided by a trusted friend with his own shady past, Knox races against the police, and his own rapidly deteriorating mind, to save his estranged son from a vengeance-fueled mistake and “cash out” before it’s too late.



KNOX GOES AWAY is directed by Michael Keaton who also stars alongside James Marsden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Academy Award® winner Ray McKinnon, John Hoognakker, Lela Loren with Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden and Academy Award® winner Al Pacino.

Gregory Poirier wrote the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Michael Keaton, Trevor Matthews, p.g.a., Nick Gordon, p.g.a., Michael Sugar, p.g.a., and Ashley Zalta, p.g.a. The executive producers are Carter Stanton, Jillian Kay, Gregory Poirier, Wayne Carmona, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, Michael Hansen, Viviana Zarragoitia, William V. Bromiley, Shanan Becker, Jonathan Saba, Ness Saban, Ronald Richardson, Scott Lake, Nick Blasko, Eric London, Donald Povieng, Dina Randazzo, Nate Holthouser, and Andy Huang.

Watch a trailer for the film here:

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



